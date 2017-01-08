GBP/USD: poised to continue advancing

The GBP/USD pair extended its rally up to 1.3239 during London trading hours, its highest for this year, getting some help from the UK's July Markit manufacturing PMI, as the report showed that activity manufacturing sector ticked up in July amid strong export performance, with the index up to 55.1 from 54.2 in June. The pair eased afterwards, but holds above the 1.3200 level ahead of Wall Street's opening and after the release of mixed US data. Technical indicators in the 4 hours chart are hold flat within overbought levels, whilst the price remains firmly above a bullish 20 SMA below the current level, all of which supports additional gains ahead. Below 1.3190, the immediate support the pair would confirm a short term bearish extension ahead, which will likely remain corrective and attract buyers around the next support of 1.3150. An extension beyond the mentioned daily high, on the other hand, will favor additional gains towards 1.3280.

