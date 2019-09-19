GBP/USD path of least resistance is up on BOE day — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD is trading below 1.25 after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and the Bank of England is set to leave rates unchanged. How is the currency pair positioned?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that GBP/USD is well-supported at 1.2462, which is the convergence fo the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 2, and the Bollinger Band 4h-Middle.
Further down, another considerable cushion awaits it at 1.2403, where the Simple Moving Average 50-4h, the PP one-day Support 2, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week meet.
Looking up, resistance awaits at 1.2480, which is the confluence of the previous yearly low and the BB 15min-Upper.
However, if GBP/USD breaks above 1.2480, it faces only weak resistance at 1.2513, which is where the previous weekly high and the PP 1d-R1 converge.
And beyond that level, it has plenty of room to run. All in all, the pound is well-positioned towards the BOE decision.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
