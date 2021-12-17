GBP/USD
Cable is holding positive tone in early Friday following Thursday’s rally to 1.3374 (three-week high) after surprise BoE rate hike.
Upbeat UK retail sales data (Nov 1.4% m/m from 1.1% in Oct and vs 0.8% f/c) provide additional support to sterling, along with UK Liberal Democrats winning a seat from PM Johnson’s party.
On the other side, record highs of new Covid cases in Britain weigh and partially offset positive impact after BoE.
Technical studies are improving on daily chart, as momentum is breaking into positive territory and action rose and closed above 20DMA on Thursday.
Fresh bulls eye next pivotal barrier at 1.3418 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3834/1.3161 fall), break of which would further strengthen near-term structure and generate initial reversal signal, after larger fall was contained by 200WMA).
Repeated close above 200DMA (1.3286) to keep bullish bias.
Res: 1.3337; 1.3374; 1.3418; 1.3469.
Sup: 1.3306; 1.3286; 1.3255; 1.3190.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3519
- R2 1.3447
- R1 1.3386
- PP 1.3314
-
- S1 1.3253
- S2 1.318
- S3 1.3119
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1300
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and extended its slide in the early American session toward 1.1300. The risk-averse market environment ahead of the weekend is helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3300 as DXY holds above 96.00
GBP/USD erased the majority of its BOE-inspired gains on Friday and seems to have steadied around 1.3300 during the American trading hours. The dollar holds its ground ahead of the weekend, supported by risk-off flows.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?