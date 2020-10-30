Sustained USD buying continued exerting heavy downward pressure on GBP/USD.

Concerns about the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases benefitted the safe-haven USD.

Fears of stricter lockdown measures in the UK further weighed on the British pound.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move on Thursday, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3025 region and dropped to two-week lows. In the absence of any fresh Brexit-related headlines, the downfall was sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength. Growing market worries about the economic fallout from the ever-increasing coronavirus cases continued driving some haven flows towards the greenback. Adding to this, fears that the UK government could take stricter lockdown measures to curb the rapid pace of growth in new COVID-19 infections further took its toll on the British pound.

On the economic data front, the advance US GDP report came in to show that the world's largest economy expanded by 33.1% annualized pace during the third quarter of 2020 as against a growth of 31% expected. Separately, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell to 751K during the week ended October 24 from 791K reported in the previous week. The upbeat data provided an additional boost to the already stronger greenback and dragged the pair to the 1.2880 region. However, the uncertainty about the actual outcome of the US presidential election next week, coupled with a modest bounce in the US equity markets capped any further gains for the USD and assisted the pair to find some support at lower levels.

The pair finally settled around 45 pips from daily swing lows, albeit struggled to gain any follow-through traction. The pair remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Friday – also marking its sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven – and was last seen hovering near the 1.2900 mark. The USD was back in demand amid a fresh leg down in the US equity futures, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the major through the Asian session. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK on Friday. The US economic docket features the second-tier releases of Core PCE Price Index, Chicago PMI and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent rejection slide from the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2676 downfall has now pushed the pair closer to the 23.6% Fibo. level. Sustained weakness below the mentioned support, around the 1.2880-75 region, will negate any near-term positive bias and prompt some fresh technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the further towards the 1.2800 mark before eventually dropping to the next major support near the 1.2735-30 region. The latter nears the very important 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 1.2710 region, which if broken decisively will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempted might now confront a stiff resistance near the 1.2980 region (38.2% Fibo. leve). That said, some follow-through buying beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark has the potential to lift the pair further towards 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3075-80 region. This is closely followed by the 1.3100 mark, above which the pair is likely to aim back to retest recent daily closing highs resistance near mid-1.3100s.