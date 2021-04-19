GBP/USD
Cable advances for the sixth straight day and hit new nearly two-week high in early European trading on Monday.
Bulls cracked pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3885 (38.2% of 1.4238/1.3669, eyeing next key levels at 1.3918/28 (Apr 6 high/daily cloud top).
Break of these resistances would confirm double-bottom pattern (1.3669) and generate strong signal of trend reversal.
Daily moving averages turned to bullish setup and support the action, along with rising positive momentum.
Weekly bullish engulfing adds to positive signals.
Daily cloud base (1.3844) offers solid support which is expected to hold and keep bulls in play.
Res: 1.3918; 1.3928; 1.3953; 1.4000.
Sup: 1.3850; 1.3844; 1.3823; 1.3800.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles
Gold is breaking higher towards $1800, as USD sell-off resumes. The US Treasury yields remain depressed amid dovish Fed bets. XAU/USD’s technical indicators point to more upside.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.