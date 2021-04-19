GBP/USD

Cable advances for the sixth straight day and hit new nearly two-week high in early European trading on Monday.

Bulls cracked pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3885 (38.2% of 1.4238/1.3669, eyeing next key levels at 1.3918/28 (Apr 6 high/daily cloud top).

Break of these resistances would confirm double-bottom pattern (1.3669) and generate strong signal of trend reversal.

Daily moving averages turned to bullish setup and support the action, along with rising positive momentum.

Weekly bullish engulfing adds to positive signals.

Daily cloud base (1.3844) offers solid support which is expected to hold and keep bulls in play.

Res: 1.3918; 1.3928; 1.3953; 1.4000.

Sup: 1.3850; 1.3844; 1.3823; 1.3800.