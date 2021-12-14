GBP/USD
Cable edged higher in European trading on Tuesday, underpinned by strong UK jobs data for October, but upticks were so far limited as near-term action remains weighed by thick weekly cloud.
Also, fragile political situation in the UK, on signals that PM Johnson is going to face strong opposition in the parliament over the latest Covid measures, would also sour the sentiment.
Studies on daily chart remain overall bearish, with north-heading momentum, although still in the negative territory, seen as supportive factor.
Fresh strength needs close above falling 10DMA (which caps the action since Nov 22) to ease downside pressure, but minimum requirement to sideline larger bears will be a sustained break above 1.3300 zones (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3513/1.3161 bear-leg / falling 20DMA).
Res: 1.3232; 1.3250; 1.3300; 1.3328.
Sup: 1.3161; 1.3100; 1.3046; 1.3000.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3314
- R2 1.3293
- R1 1.3251
- PP 1.323
-
- S1 1.3188
- S2 1.3167
- S3 1.3125
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
