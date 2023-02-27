GBP/USD
Cable edges higher in early European trading on Monday after repeatedly facing headwinds from strong technical supports at 1.1950/26 zone (Fibo 38.2% retracement of 1.1146/1.2447 upleg/200DMA/daily cloud base and 100/200DMA bull-cross).
Prevailing bearish tone on daily and weekly charts keeps the downside vulnerable, though oversold conditions may keep near-term action in prolonged consolidation within 1.1915/1.2147 range.
Broken psychological 1.20 level offers solid resistance (the pair did not register firmer break and close below this level since (Jan 5), followed by descending daily Tenkan-sen (1.2048), as near-term action is weighed by falling weekly cloud, which continues to cap near-term action.
Upticks should offer better selling opportunities while holding below range top (reinforced by weekly cloud base/Tenkan-sen).
Caution on break higher which would sideline near-term bears and shift focus towards key near-term barriers at 1.2447 (Dec 14/Jan 23 tops).
Res: 1.2000; 1.2048; 1.2087; 1.2147.
Sup: 1.1926; 1.1900; 1.1841; 1.1796.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2127
- R2 1.2085
- R1 1.2014
- PP 1.1971
-
- S1 1.19
- S2 1.1858
- S3 1.1787
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
