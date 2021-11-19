GBP/USD

Sterling fell across the board on Friday, weighed down by weakness of Euro, as new lockdowns in Europe on surging coronavirus cases soured the sentiment.

Austria will start a lockdown on Monday with high possibility that Germany would follow and rising uncertainty dampening risk mode.

Pound’s reaction on upbeat UK retail sales data (Oct 0.8% vs 0.5% f/c and Sep -0.2%) was minor, while positive impact from strong inflation figures is also fading.

Cable was down 0.5% in European trading on Friday and fresh weakness so far retraced 61.8% of 1.3353/1.3513 upleg, suggesting that short recovery phase off 1.3353 low might be over.

Momentum indicator on daily chart turned south again, while being deeply in the negative territory that reinforces negative near-term stance and keeps in play risk of continuation of larger downtrend from 1.4249 (June 1 peak) and attack at 100WMA (1.3285) and weekly cloud base (1.3244).

Near-term bias is expected to remain with bears while the action stays capped under 1.3500.

Res: 1.3452; 1.3475; 1.3513; 1.3561.
Sup: 1.3407; 1.3391; 1.3353; 1.3300.

GBPUSD

Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 1.357
    2. R2 1.3542
    3. R1 1.352
  2. PP 1.3492
    1. S1 1.3471
    2. S2 1.3443
    3. S3 1.3421

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Latest Forex Analysis

EUR/USD plunges to fresh 2021-lows near 1.1250

EUR/USD stayed under heavy bearish pressure on Friday and touched its weakest level since July 2020 near 1.1250. The greenback continues to gather strength on safe-haven flows and renewed coronavirus fears in Europe weigh heavily on the common currency ahead of the weekend.

GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3400 on renewed dollar strength

The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment is providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback on Friday and weighing heavily on GBP/USD. The US Dollar Index is closing in on 2021-highs above 96.00 and GBP/USD is pushing lower toward 1.3400.

Gold bulls stay hopeful while above key $1,850 support

Gold price continues to hover in a range above the critical $1,850 support. The latest uptick in gold price can be attributed to a sharp sell-off in the US Treasury yields, as the risk sentiment sour amid inflation and coronavirus concerns. 

Bitcoin whales enjoy the price crash to buy over $180 billion worth of BTC

Bitcoin’s third-largest non-exchange whale has accumulated a total of 3038 BTC at an average price of $59,744. Whales and miners have been accumulating Bitcoin in batches throughout the recent drop in BTC price. 

Would the rate hikes next year shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown?

The bond market is confounding everyone. The short end needs to go up and a lot, while the long end could turn down if the market comes to perceive that the rate hikes next year will shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown. 

