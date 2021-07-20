GBP/USD Outlook: Stage seems set for a slide below 1.3600 amid Brexit/COVID-19 woes

A combination of factors prompted some aggressive selling around GBP/USD on Monday.

Brexit woes/COVID-19 jitters weighed on the sterling amid a broad-based USD strength.

Weakness below the 1.3670 area and 200-day SMA has set the stage for further downfall.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling on the first day of a new trading week and dived to the lowest level since February. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the British pound was weighed down by Brexit woes and the resurgence of the COVID-19 infections in the UK. Reports over the weekend suggested that the UK will threaten this week to deviate from the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit deal. According to sources, David Frost – the British minister who leads Brexit negotiations – is preparing to announce a significant potential change on the protocol that could have far-reaching consequences for the relationship with the EU.

Meanwhile, the UK's decision to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on July 19 was overshadowed by concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. In the latest development, the UK Health Minister Sajid Javid announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation. This forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak into quarantine, which, in turn, was seen as another factor that acted as a headwind for the sterling. This, along with a broad-based US dollar strength, contributed to a sharp slide of around 120 pips and dragged the pair below the double-bottom support near the 1.3670 region.

Worries that the new COVID-19 variant would harm the global economic recovery took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a sea of red in the equity markets, which provided a strong boost to the safe-haven greenback. The risk-off impulse helped offset the overnight steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields and diminishing odds for an imminent Fed action in the near future. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond dropped to a more than five-month lows of 1.176%. Meanwhile, the Fed funds futures showed the chances of a quarter-point hike in December 2022 fell to 58% on Monday from 90% on July 13.

Nevertheless, the pair ended the day deep in the red and remained on the defensive for the fourth straight day during the Asian session on Tuesday. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release, either from the UK or the US, leaving the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, development surrounding the coronavirus saga and any Brexit-related headlines might produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight fall below the 1.3670 area and a subsequent break through the very important 200-day SMA might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. With technical indicators on the daily chart still away from being in the oversold territory, the pair seems all set to prolong its recent downward trajectory. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards the 1.3600 mark, en-route the 1.3560-50 horizontal support, remains a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront stiff resistance just ahead of the 1.3700 mark (200-DMA). A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering bounce, though is more likely to remain capped and run out of the steam near mid-1.3700s. The latter should now act as a key pivotal point for traders, which if cleared decisively might negate the short-term bearish bias.