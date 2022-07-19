GBP/USD
Cable keeps positive tone and attacks again pivotal 1.20 resistance zone (psychological / Fibo 38.2% of 1.2406/1.1760 bear-leg / trendline resistance), after Monday’s action spiked to 1.2033 but failed to sustain gains and closed below 1.20.
Sterling received fresh support from strong UK jobs data (unemployment remained unchanged at 3.8% vs 3.9% f/c and the number of people in employment rose by 296,000 in 3 months to May, strongly overshooting forecast for 170,000 increase) which signal that UK labor market is tightening that adds to confidence of the Bank of England about raising interest rates further next month.
Although positive fundamentals and weaker dollar continue to underpin recovery, technical studies on daily chart remain bearishly aligned and warn of limited correction before larger bears re-take control.
Fresh bulls face headwinds from 1.20 zone, which guards next pivotal barrier at 1.2083 (daily Kijun-sen / 50% retracement of 1.2406/1.1760).
Repeated failure to close above 1.20 barrier would generate initial signal of recovery stall, while extended upticks should be capped by 1.2083 resistance to keep larger bears in play.
Res: 1.2000; 1.2055; 1.2083; 1.2125.
Sup: 1.1861; 1.1804; 1.1760; 1.1700.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2218
- R2 1.2126
- R1 1.2039
- PP 1.1947
-
- S1 1.186
- S2 1.1767
- S3 1.1681
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains
The AUD/USD trades a handful of pips below the 0.6900 threshold, easing amid a souring market mood. Inflation and recession-related fears weighed on global equities, which undermined demand for the aussie.
EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.0272. Turmoil in Europe and discouraging US news fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Speculative interest now waits for the ECB monetary policy decision.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Litecoin price is breaking out!
LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!