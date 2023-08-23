GBP/USD
GBPUSD was sharply lower in European trading on Wednesday, as the price broke pivotal support provided by daily cloud base, with downbeat UK PMI data further souring near-term sentiment and adding to bearish pressure.
UK manufacturing sector showed the weakest performance in August since May 2020 (Aug 42.5 vs July 45.3 and f/c 45.0) and Services PMI fell below 50 threshold (Aug 48.7 vs July 51.5 and f/c 51.0).
The composite PMI which tracks performance in both sectors, fell to 47.9 in August from 50.8 in July and well below 50.3 consensus, adding to signals that the UK economy is on course to shrink during the current quarter and raising risk of recession, as economic activity continues to suffer from elevated inflation and high interest rates.
Fresh weakness already erased the largest part of 1.2616/1.2800 upleg and signal that near-term recovery is over.
Renewed bears pressure initial support at 1.2634 (100DMA), ahead of more significant points at 1.2626 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2307/1.3141), 1.2620/16 (former double bottom of Aug 3/14) and 1.2590 (June 29 low), with break of these levels to generate strong bearish signal.
Near-term action remains weighed by thick daily cloud, with rising negative momentum and daily Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen in bearish setup, contributing to negative outlook.
However, bears may face increased headwinds at this zone, following recent three falls breaks here.
Res: 1.2665; 1.2708; 1.2724; 1.2764.
Sup: 1.2616; 1.2590; 1.2504; 1.2391.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1004
- R2 1.0967
- R1 1.0907
- PP 1.087
-
- S1 1.0809
- S2 1.0772
- S3 1.0711
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0800 after disappointing German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since mid-June near 1.0800. The data from Germany and the EU showed that Services PMI fell into contraction territory below 50 in August, weighing heavily on the Euro. Focus shifts to US PMI readings.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2650 on dismal UK PMI
GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2650 in the European session on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped below 50 in August, revealing a contraction in the private sector's business activity. Markets await US PMI surveys.
Gold price prepares for fresh upside as yields struggle
Gold price strengthens this week as the rally in US Treasury yields halts amid fading hopes of more interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve (Fed). US headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) has come down to 3.2% from its peak of 9.1% due to an aggressive rate-tightening cycle.
Optimism Whales scoop OP tokens ahead of Ethereum Cancun upgrade
Optimism is one of the largest Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions. Whales or large wallet investors in the ecosystem are accumulating OP, the native governance token of the project since the last week of May 2023.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Manufacturing survey expected to stay below 50 in August
Business activity in the US private sector, as measured by the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) through a monthly survey, will see the release of the August preliminary estimates of Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI on Wednesday.