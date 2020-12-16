GBP/USD surged past mid-1.3400s on Tuesday amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal.

The risk-on mood continued undermining the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.

Apart from Brexit headlines, Wednesday’s key focus will be on the FOMC policy decision.

The GBP/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and rallied around 190 pips from daily swing lows, around the 1.3280 region. The British pound strengthened across the board on reports that the United Kingdom is heading towards a Brexit deal. The optimism helped offset earlier comments by the UK PM spokesman, saying that Britain wants a post-Brexit deal but not at any cost. The PM Johnson told his senior ministers that a no-deal Brexit is still the most likely outcome, the spokesman added further.

Apart from positive Brexit developments, the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar provided an additional boost to the major. In fact, the key USD Index dropped to fresh two-and-half-year lows amid the growing prospects for more US fiscal stimulus. This comes on the back of positive COVID-19 vaccine news, which remained supportive of the upbeat market mood and continued weighing on the greenback's safe-haven status. Tuesday's mixed US macro data also did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls.

The combination of factors pushed the pair back above mid-1.3400s, which sums up to over 330 pips of a strong rally from one-month lows touched last Friday. The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Wednesday. Market participants now look forward to the UK economic docket, highlighting the release of the latest consumer inflation figures and flash PMI prints for December. Later during the early North American session, the US monthly Retail Sales figures will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

That said, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will continue to play a dominant role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the sterling and infuse some volatility. Apart from this, Wednesday's key focus will be on the latest FOMC monetary policy update. The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision later this Wednesday and is widely expected to keep the key overnight interest rate pinned near zero.

Meanwhile, the markets have been expecting that the US central bank will increase its bond-buying program. Hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying monetary policy statement and updated economic projections. This will be followed by the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be looked upon for clues about the central bank's policy outlook and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the greenback.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong momentum might have already set the stage for a further appreciating move towards the key 1.3500 psychological mark. Any further move up is more likely to confront a stiff resistance near the top boundary of a short-term ascending channel. The mentioned barrier is currently pegged near monthly swing highs, around the 1.3530-40 region, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for an extension of the bullish trajectory.

On the flip side, the 1.3400 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any meaningful pullback below the mentioned level might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.3350-45 region. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 1.3320-15 zone. However, some follow-through selling, leading to a convincing breakthrough the 1.3300-1.3280 region, will negate any near-term positive bias. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards testing important confluence support near the 1.3200 mark – comprising of 50-day SMA and the lower end of the mentioned trend-channel.