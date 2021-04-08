GBP/USD Outlook: Seems poised to retest multi-week lows/100-DMA near 1.3670 area

- GBP/USD remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second straight session on Wednesday.
- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven USD and helped limit any further losses for the pair.
- The bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
The GBP/USD pair extended its sharp retracement slide from two-week tops and witnessed some heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The downward momentum was sponsored by a combination of factors and dragged the pair to a one-week low level of 1.3724. The UK's medical regulator on Wednesday issued a temporary ban on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the below 30 age group. This could effectively delay the government's plan to reopen the economy, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor weighing on the British pound.
Adding to this, some cross-driven weakness stemming from a strong follow-through rally in the EUR/GBP pair and technical selling below the 1.3800 mark aggravated the intraday bearish pressure. On the economic data front, the UK Services PMI was revised down to 56.3 for March from the 56.8 estimated previous and did little to impress bullish traders or lend any support to the major.
On the other hand, the US dollar found some support from rebounding US Treasury bond yields and staged a modest bounce from over two-week lows. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the pair's overnight decline. The FOMC March meeting minutes released on Wednesday confirmed that the Fed will keep interest rates low until the US economy makes a more secure recovery. Investors, however, seem convinced that a stronger economic recovery would force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than anticipated and pushed the US bond yields higher.
That said, the underlying bullish tone in the financial markets capped the upside for the safe-haven USD and assisted the pair to regain positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday. The upside, however, seems limited amid the upbeat outlook for the US economy. This, along with a fresh leg up in the US bond yields, should continue to underpin the greenback and keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the major. Hence, subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Market participants now look forward to the release of UK Construction PMI for some impetus. The US economic docket features the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the major. The key focus, however, will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later during the US session.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the emergence of some heavy selling at higher levels favours might have shifted the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the 1.3700 mark before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards multi-week lows, around the 1.3670 region. The mentioned area coincides with 100-day SMA, which if broken decisively should pave the way for an extension of the downward trajectory.
On the flip side, a two-week-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint, around the 1.3785-90 region, now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of 100-hour SMA near the 1.3830 region. Some follow-through buying beyond mid-1.3800s could provide an additional boost to the major, though is likely to remain capped near the 1.3900 round-figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above mid-1.1800s ahead of Powell’s speech
EUR/USD holds steady, well above 1.1850 ahead of the European open amid a subdued US dollar demand. The prevalent risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven USD. An uptick in the US bond yields should help limit the USD losses and cap gains for the major. Powell eyed.
GBP/USD: Bears target 100-DMA near 1.3680 after two-day sell-off
GBP/USD is nursing losses below 1.3750, as the sellers take a breather before resuming the downtrend, helped by a broad US dollar comeback and the Treasury yields. RSI stays bearish, 21-DMA to limit any recovery attempts.
Gold: Tide turns in favor of bulls, $1753 resistance eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) is jumping back on the bids, as the US dollar resumes the corrective decline after the S&P 500 futures recorded another lifetime high. The FOMC minutes revealed that the Fed is likely to continue with its accommodative monetary policy.
Dogecoin traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
Fedspeak train & unwinding underway
Little has changed in the underlying economic fundamentals this week but a potential unwinding is underway in indices, especially tech/Nasdaq. We will hear from 4 Fed speakers today (Evans, Kaplan, Barkin & Daly) see more below.