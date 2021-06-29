- A combination of diverging forces led to good two-way price moves around GBP/USD on Monday.
- The optimism over the UK reopening provided a minor, though fresh COVID-19 jitters capped gains.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand further contributed to the intraday decline of around 70 pips.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to preserve its intraday gains to the 1.3940 area and finally settled near the lower boundary of its daily trading range, nearly unchanged for the day. The early uptick was supported by the optimism that the UK remains on track to end remaining curbs on social contact in July. In fact, the new British health minister Sajid Javid reaffirmed that coronavirus-related restrictions would be lifted on July 19 and said that they don't see any reasons to go beyond that date.
The supporting factor, to a larger extent, was offset by worries about the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. According to the latest official figures reported on Monday, UK added 22,868 new coronavirus cases, the largest one-day increase since January 30. This, along with the Bank of England's dovish stance last week, acted as a headwind for the British pound. Apart from this, a modest pickup in the US dollar demand prompted some selling around the major.
Investors remain concerned that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy if price pressures continue to intensify. Adding to this, a cautious mood around the equity markets extended some support to the greenback, which seemed rather unaffected by a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields. The pair retreated around 70 pips from daily tops and edged lower during the Asian session on Tuesday. The downtick dragged the pair to one-week lows, though managed to find some support ahead of mid-1.3800s.
Market participants now look forward to the release of money-related data from the UK, including Mortgages Approvals. The US economic docket highlights the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the major. Investors, however, are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight pullback and the subsequent downtick suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over. Some follow-through weakness below mid-1.3800s will reaffirm the negative bias and prompt some technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the slide back towards the 1.3800 mark en-route monthly swing lows, around the 1.3785 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 1.3700 mark before the pair eventually drops to the next relevant support near the 1.3670-65 zone.
On the flip side, the 1.3900 mark now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the overnight swing highs, around the 1.3940 region, above which the pair might aim to reclaim the 1.4000 mark. This is followed by the 50-day SMA and a short-term ascending trend-line confluence support breakpoint, around the 1.4030 region. A sustained strength beyond will negate any near-term negative bias and push the pair beyond the 1.4070 intermediate resistance, allowing bulls to aim back to reclaim the 1.4100 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde
EUR/USD is testing 1.1900, on the back foot for the second consecutive day. Covid woes, ECB policymakers’ comments favor the sellers. Steady US Treasury yields, downbeat stock futures back USD bull\s. German CPI and ECB President Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar
GBP/USD trades lower towards 1.3850, with a cautious approach ahead of the London open. Uptick in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the US dollar. The sterling remains on the backfoot following dovish BOE stance and on Delta covid strain concerns.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable amid firmer US dollar, bearish technicals
Gold price bears the brunt of the strong US dollar amid risk-aversion. Hawkish Fed expectations and Delta strain worries keep the DXY underpinned. Symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 4H chart points to more downside.
Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.
Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?
The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.