A combination of diverging forces led to good two-way price moves around GBP/USD on Monday.

The optimism over the UK reopening provided a minor, though fresh COVID-19 jitters capped gains.

A modest pickup in the USD demand further contributed to the intraday decline of around 70 pips.

The GBP/USD pair struggled to preserve its intraday gains to the 1.3940 area and finally settled near the lower boundary of its daily trading range, nearly unchanged for the day. The early uptick was supported by the optimism that the UK remains on track to end remaining curbs on social contact in July. In fact, the new British health minister Sajid Javid reaffirmed that coronavirus-related restrictions would be lifted on July 19 and said that they don't see any reasons to go beyond that date.

The supporting factor, to a larger extent, was offset by worries about the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. According to the latest official figures reported on Monday, UK added 22,868 new coronavirus cases, the largest one-day increase since January 30. This, along with the Bank of England's dovish stance last week, acted as a headwind for the British pound. Apart from this, a modest pickup in the US dollar demand prompted some selling around the major.

Investors remain concerned that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy if price pressures continue to intensify. Adding to this, a cautious mood around the equity markets extended some support to the greenback, which seemed rather unaffected by a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields. The pair retreated around 70 pips from daily tops and edged lower during the Asian session on Tuesday. The downtick dragged the pair to one-week lows, though managed to find some support ahead of mid-1.3800s.

Market participants now look forward to the release of money-related data from the UK, including Mortgages Approvals. The US economic docket highlights the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the major. Investors, however, are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight pullback and the subsequent downtick suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over. Some follow-through weakness below mid-1.3800s will reaffirm the negative bias and prompt some technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the slide back towards the 1.3800 mark en-route monthly swing lows, around the 1.3785 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 1.3700 mark before the pair eventually drops to the next relevant support near the 1.3670-65 zone.

On the flip side, the 1.3900 mark now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the overnight swing highs, around the 1.3940 region, above which the pair might aim to reclaim the 1.4000 mark. This is followed by the 50-day SMA and a short-term ascending trend-line confluence support breakpoint, around the 1.4030 region. A sustained strength beyond will negate any near-term negative bias and push the pair beyond the 1.4070 intermediate resistance, allowing bulls to aim back to reclaim the 1.4100 mark.