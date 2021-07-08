GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD shorts at resistance at 1.3810/30 worked perfectly on the slide to 1.3755. Outlook remains negative.
EURGBP held minor support at 2 week lows at 8540/30 perfectly for a bounce to strong resistance at 8580/90. Shorts here worked perfectly with an easy 40 pips profit.
GBPNZD just holding strong resistance at 1.9720/40.
Today’s analysis
GBPUSD crashed as far as 1.3775/65 & outlook remains negative after Monday’s bearish engulfing candle. Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 1.3810/30. Above 1.3840 however allows a recovery to 1.3880/90.
Holding below 1.3810/30 as is likely, targets 1.3775/65 & 1.3740/30. A break below here is likely eventually targeting 1.3705/00 & 1.3675/65.
EURGBP holding strong resistance at 8580/90 & also holding minor support at 2 week lows at 8540/30. A break below 8525 targets 8505, 8490, perhaps as far as 8475/70.
Strong resistance at 8580/90 again today. Shorts need stops above 8600. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 8640/50.
GBPNZD rocketed from 100 day moving average support at 1.9510/00 to strong resistance at 1.9720/40. Holding here again today targets 1.9690/1.9700 & 1.9630/20. Below 1.9600 risks a retest of 100 day moving average support at 1.9510/00.
Strong resistance at 1.9720/40. A break above 1.9770 is required for a buy signal targeting 1.9790/1.9800 then 1.9840/50.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
