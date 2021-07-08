GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD shorts at resistance at 1.3810/30 worked perfectly on the slide to 1.3755. Outlook remains negative.

EURGBP held minor support at 2 week lows at 8540/30 perfectly for a bounce to strong resistance at 8580/90. Shorts here worked perfectly with an easy 40 pips profit.

GBPNZD just holding strong resistance at 1.9720/40.

Today’s analysis

GBPUSD crashed as far as 1.3775/65 & outlook remains negative after Monday’s bearish engulfing candle. Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 1.3810/30. Above 1.3840 however allows a recovery to 1.3880/90.

Holding below 1.3810/30 as is likely, targets 1.3775/65 & 1.3740/30. A break below here is likely eventually targeting 1.3705/00 & 1.3675/65.

EURGBP holding strong resistance at 8580/90 & also holding minor support at 2 week lows at 8540/30. A break below 8525 targets 8505, 8490, perhaps as far as 8475/70.

Strong resistance at 8580/90 again today. Shorts need stops above 8600. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 8640/50.

GBPNZD rocketed from 100 day moving average support at 1.9510/00 to strong resistance at 1.9720/40. Holding here again today targets 1.9690/1.9700 & 1.9630/20. Below 1.9600 risks a retest of 100 day moving average support at 1.9510/00.

Strong resistance at 1.9720/40. A break above 1.9770 is required for a buy signal targeting 1.9790/1.9800 then 1.9840/50.

Chart