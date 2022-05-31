GBP/USD
Cable holds in red on Tuesday, as dollar rose on month-end demand, while weaker than expected UK mortgage approvals data added to negative near-term tone.
Traders also worry that soaring inflation may significantly hurt consumer demand that would further pressure pound.
Daily momentum indicators turn south and stochastic emerges from overbought territory, generating initial negative signal which would be boosted by close below 10DMA (1.2544), while extension below Fibo 38.2% of 1.2155/1.2666 recovery leg (1.2471) would increase risk of deeper drop and possible end of correction.
Res: 1.2666; 1.2700; 1.2726; 1.2772.
Sup: 1.2544; 1.2500; 1.2471; 1.2446.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2713
- R2 1.2686
- R1 1.2669
- PP 1.2643
-
- S1 1.2625
- S2 1.2599
- S3 1.2582
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
