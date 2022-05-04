GBP/USD
Cable is trading in a very quiet mode in early Wednesday, ahead of key event of the day – FOMC rate decision.
The pair is holding at the lower side of the near-term consolidation range, which extends into fifth consecutive day.
Overall structure remains negative, although the action struggles at key Fibo support at 1.2494 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.1409/1.4249) after a massive drop in April cracked support but failed to register a monthly close below this level.
Daily studies give initial signal of possible bounce as 14-d momentum reverses deeply in negative territory and RSI is oversold, however more evidence is needed to signal rebound.
Falling 10DMA (1.2625) reinforces the upper boundary on near-term consolidation range and marks initial resistance, violation of which would ease downside pressure, with extension through pivotal 1.2750/1.2800 resistances (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3298/1.2411 bear-leg / daily Kijun-sen) to confirm the pattern.
The US Federal Reserve ends two-day policy meeting today, with wide expectations for a 50 basis points hike and start of reductions of its $9 trillion balance sheet, in central bank’s attempts to put high inflation under control, after the Fed started its current cycle of policy tightening in mid-March.
Recent hawkish comments from Fed’s policymakers reinforced expectations for central bank’s aggressive stance in the coming months that strongly inflated dollar recently, but markets will look for a confirmation on tonight’s comments from Fed’s chief Jerome Powell.
Although majority of market observers bets for a 0.5% rate raise, some analysts think the Fed might opt for more aggressive action today on 0.75% hike that would further inflate dollar and send sterling below the recent 21-month low at 1.2411, towards June 2020 higher low at 1.2251.
On the other side, many traders think that 0.5% hike has been priced in and stretched dollar index is facing headwinds from key longer-term barriers at 103.80 (peaks of 2017/2020/2022), signaling good selling opportunity, unless the Fed raises rate more than expected, or Powell’s comments being less hawkish than expected.
Res: 1.2625; 1.2723; 1.2750; 1.2797.
Sup: 1.2466; 1.2411; 1.2359; 1.2251.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2651
- R2 1.2609
- R1 1.2554
- PP 1.2512
-
- S1 1.2458
- S2 1.2416
- S3 1.2361
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.