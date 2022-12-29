GBP/USD
Cable continues to trade within a narrow range for the sixth consecutive day, with psychological 1.20 level offering solid support and keeping the downside protected for now, while the upside attempts repeatedly failed to register a daily close above 200DMA (1.2056).
Holiday-thinned markets and lack of news, keep the pair in a quiet mode, as mixed daily studies add to directionless near-term mode.
The pair is on track for a monthly close in Doji with long upper shadow, following strong rejection at the base of monthly Ichimoku cloud, which generates an initial signal that three-month recovery rally might be stalling.
Expect initial bullish signal on sustained break above 200DMA, which would look for a confirmation on extension above 20DMA (1.2166).
Alternatively, firm break of temporary base at 1.20 and extension through 1.1947 pivot (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1146/1.2442 upleg) would weaken near-term structure and shift focus lower.
Res: 1.2056; 1.2166; 1.2200; 1.2241.
Sup: 1.2000; 1.1947; 1.1831; 1.1794.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2218
- R2 1.2172
- R1 1.2094
- PP 1.2048
-
- S1 1.1971
- S2 1.1925
- S3 1.1847
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
