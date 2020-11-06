GBP/USD Outlook: Move beyond 1.3160-70 supply zone to set the stage for additional gains

GBP/USD caught some aggressive bids on Thursday and rallied over 200 pips intraday.

The US political uncertainty continued weighing on the USD and remained supportive.

The BoE’s decision to not cut interest rates provided a strong lift to the British pound.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to gain some strong positive traction on Thursday and rally over 220 pips from daily swing lows, around the 1.2930 region. The heightened US political uncertainty continued weighing heavily on the US dollar and helped limit the early slide. The markets have been betting that Democrat candidate Joe Biden will become the next US president, though the final result remains unclear and hangs on the vote count from few remaining battleground states. Apart from US politics, a strong risk-on rally in the US equity markets further dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status.

On the other hand, the British pound got a strong lift after the Bank of England (BoE) refrained from cutting interest rates into negative territory and left it unchanged at 0.10%. The BoE also expanded its Asset Purchase Program by £150 billion to a total of £895 billion. The UK central bank further showed readiness to ramp up the stimulus again to combat the economic fallout from the second coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in the UK. Separately, the UK finance minister Sunak announced an extension of furlough scheme to the end of March. The pair easily surged past the 1.3100 mark and seemed rather unaffected by the FOMC decision.

The latest FOMC monetary policy decision failed to provide any respite to the USD bulls and turned out to be a non-event for the markets. Policymakers unanimously voted to leave the target federal funds rate range unchanged at 0.00-0.25% and continue expanding its balance sheet at the current pace. The decision was on expected lines as the US central bank preferred to stay on the sidelines in light of the November 2020 elections.

With investors looking past Thursday's key central bank events, a modest pullback in the US equity futures helped ease the USD bearish pressure on Friday. This, in turn, prompted some selling around the pair during the Asian session, though the downside remains limited. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, investors will take cues from Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP. Apart from this, US political developments will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the strong positive momentum stalled just ahead of a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2676 downfall. With technical indicators on the daily chart holding in the bullish territory and still far from being in the overbought zone, a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then aim to surpass the 1.3200 mark and head towards testing the 1.3275 horizontal resistance. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3300 round-figure mark before the pair eventually climbs to early September daily closing highs resistance near the 1.3380-85 region.

On the flip side, any subsequent dip below the 1.3100 mark now seems to find some support near the 1.3080 region (50% Fibo. level). Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the fall back towards the key 1.3000 psychological mark en-route the 1.2980 region, or 38.2% Fibo. level.