GBP/USD
Cable pulled back from new one-month high on Monday, as traders collected profits from rally in past three days.
Overbought daily studies contributed to decision, though investors exited longs ahead of key events this week – UK jobs/earnings and US CPI data on Tuesday and Fed rate decision on Wednesday, which are expected to generate fresh direction signals.
Economists expect US annualized inflation to fall to 4.1% in May, from 4.9% in April, while core inflation is expected to drop to 5.3% in May from 5.5% previous month, which will add to broad expectations of the Fed staying on hold in June policy meeting.
This would add to scenario that current pullback is just positioning for fresh push higher on dovish Fed.
Fresh easing should ideally find ground around strong supports at 1.2493 (top of rising daily cloud / daily Kijun-sen / broken Fibo 50% of 1.2679/1.2307) to keep larger bulls intact.
Caution on penetration of thick daily cloud and violation of daily Tenkan-sen (1.2473) which would open way for deeper pullback.
Res: 1.2537; 1.2599; 1.2640; 1.2679.
Sup: 1.2493; 1.2473; 1.2450; 1.2395.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2658
- R2 1.2624
- R1 1.2602
- PP 1.2568
-
- S1 1.2546
- S2 1.2512
- S3 1.249
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.0750
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.0750 on Monday. The upbeat market mood ahead of this week's key data releases and central bank policy meetings limits the US Dollar's gains, helping the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD extends daily slide, trades below 1.2500
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Monday and declined below 1.2500. Rising US Treasury bond yields provide a boost to the US Dollar and weighs on the pair ahead of Tuesday's key UK jobs report and US inflation data.
Gold falls toward $1,950 as US yields rebound
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward $1,950 on Monday. Ahead of the US inflation report and the Fed's policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to push higher toward 3.8%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana community plans SOL fork to tackle SEC enforcement action and FTX, Alameda collapse
The SEC, the most high-profile US financial regulator, recently labeled Solana’s native token SOL as a security. The team behind Solana responded to the SEC’s allegation by espousing the belief that the token is a non-security.
S&P 500 Forecast: With end of bear market, stocks gain ahead of interest rate decision
The S&P 500 index is beginning the week on a positive note. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% early Monday, while its NASDAQ Composite counterpart advanced 0.4%.