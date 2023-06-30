Share:

GBP/USD

Cable dipped after weak UK data on Friday (current account gap widened and the economy barely grew in Q1) but so far staying afloat above 1.2600 handle (round-figure / Fibo 23.6% of 1.1802/1.2842 rally), which also contained drop on Thursday.

Initial signal of basing is developing on daily chart, supported by fresh bullish momentum and oversold stochastic, though scenario will require more action (bounce and close above 10DMA at 1.2711) to be verified.

On the other hand, the downside is expected to remain vulnerable as dollar continues to strengthen, supported by recent solid US data which contribute to Fed’s hawkish stance and opens way for further rate hikes, while Thursday’s close below pivotal Fibo support at 1.2641 (38.2% of 1.2307/1.2848 upleg) generated initial bearish signal.

We will focus on reaction at 1.2600 zone, with break here and a nearby Daily Kijun-sen (1.2578) to weaken near-term structure and risk deeper drop, while floating above 1.2600 level would keep bears on hold but will require further signals to start changing near-term direction.

Res: 1.2665; 1.2684; 1.2711; 1.2759.
Sup: 1.2600; 1.2578; 1.2535; 1.2514.

GBPUSD

Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 1.2733
    2. R2 1.27
    3. R1 1.2657
  2. PP 1.2624
    1. S1 1.2582
    2. S2 1.2549
    3. S3 1.2506

 

Share: Feed news

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 after Eurozone inflation data

EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 after Eurozone inflation data

EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0850 on Friday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the annual HICP inflation declined to 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May, making it difficult for the Euro to find demand. Focus shifts to US PCE inflation report.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias above 1.2600, upside potential seems limited

GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias above 1.2600, upside potential seems limited

GBP/USD attracts some buyers on Friday and draws support from subdued USD price action. The BoE’s aggressive rate hike fueled recession fears and could act as a headwind for the GBP. The hawkish Fed should limit the USD losses and cap the pair ahead of the US PCE Price Index.

GBP/USD News

Gold drops to $1,900, eyes multi-month low ahead of US inflation data

Gold drops to $1,900, eyes multi-month low ahead of US inflation data

Gold price meets with a fresh supply on the last day of the week and extends its steady intraday descent through the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $1,900 round-figure mark, down nearly 0.40% for the day.

Gold News

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin supports tokens hit by SEC crackdown

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin supports tokens hit by SEC crackdown

Ethereum ranks among the few cryptocurrencies that the SEC left out of its list of securities. While many in the crypto community consider it a “win” for Ethereum, co-founder Vitalik Buterin does not envision such a victory.

Read more

US Core PCE Inflation Report: Number of Federal Reserve rate hikes remaining hangs on price pressures

US Core PCE Inflation Report: Number of Federal Reserve rate hikes remaining hangs on price pressures

The PCE Price Index is forecast to rise 4.6% on a yearly basis in May, slightly stronger than the 4.4% increase recorded in April. The Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to hold steady at 4.7% with a monthly increase of 0.4%.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures