GBP/USD
Cable extends gains into the second straight day, following Wednesday’s 0.6% rebound after being firmly in red for four consecutive days.
Bullish signal from Wednesday’s bullish engulfing was boosted by return and close above 200DMA, with today’s bullish close required to confirm reversal signal.
Bullseye initial targets at 1.3780 (10DMA/Fibo 61.8% of 1.3910/1.3571) and 1.3800 (20DMA), break of which would accelerate recovery.
Caution on rising bearish momentum which is diverging from price action and warning of possible recovery stall.
Broken 200DMA marks pivotal support (1.3700) and close back below the indicator would revive bears.
Res: 1.3758; 1.3780; 1.3800; 1.3830.
Sup: 1.3700; 1.3690; 1.3651; 1.3591.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3892
- R2 1.3807
- R1 1.376
- PP 1.3675
-
- S1 1.3628
- S2 1.3543
- S3 1.3496
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.18 as the clock ticks down to the ECB's first policy announcement after unveiling its more dovish strategic review. ECB President Lagarde is set to make changes to communications and perhaps to policy. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3750, dismissing Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, extending its rebound from five-month lows. Sterling has shrugged off a growing EU-UK row over the Northern Irish protocol and persistently high covid figures in the UK.
XAU/USD is not out of the woods yet, levels to watch
Gold price is off the lows but remains under pressure amid a better market mood and rising Treasury yields, making the non-yielding gold less attractive.
Bitcoin breathes life into altcoins
Bitcoin price might pull back before it continues its uptrend. Ethereum price is facing a critical resistance level at $2,018 and might retrace before heading higher. Ripple price is bouncing off a demand zone ranging from $0.548 to $0.568.
ECB Preview: Three reasons why Lagarde could hit the euro when it is down
Sell low, cover even lower – that could be the best strategy for trading the European Central Bank's upcoming decision with EUR/USD. While the common currency has been holding up better than some of its peers, this could be due to pre-ECB tensions rather than any material advantage.