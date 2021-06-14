GBP/USD Outlook: Eyeing ascending channel breakdown amid Brexit/COVID-19 jitters

A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around GBP/USD on Friday.

Brexit/COVID-19 woes weighed on the British pound amid resurgent USD demand.

Break below ascending channel support should pave the way for a further decline.

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's solid bounce of over 100 pips from four-week lows and once again failed ahead of the 1.4200 mark on Friday. Investors remain worried that the UK may delay its plans to end restrictions fully in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant. In the latest development, senior ministers in the UK have signed off a decision to postpone the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions beyond June 21. This, in turn, dampened prospects for a rapid UK economic recovery from the pandemic.

Apart from this, the EU-UK collision over Norther Ireland protocol acted as a headwind for the British pound. In a further escalation of the dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol, the European Union warned of swift and firm action if the UK fails to implement its post-Brexit obligations. Adding to this, French President Emmanuel Macron commented that NI is not a part of the UK. This, along with mostly disappointing UK macro data and resurgent US dollar demand, prompted some fresh selling around the major on the last day of the week.

The monthly UK GDP report showed that the economy expanded by 2.3% in April as against consensus estimates pointing to a growth of 2.4%. This, however, was better than the 2.1% increase recorded in March. Separately, the UK Industrial and Manufacturing Production data indicated that recovery faltered in April. In fact, the manufacturing and total industrial output dropped -0.3% and 1.3%, respectively, during the reported month.

On the other hand, the USD made a solid comeback amid expectations that the Fed could begin the discussion on tapering its asset purchases in the face of rising inflationary pressures. It is worth recalling that the headline US CPI increased 0.6% MoM in May and accelerated sharply to a 5.0% YoY rate, marking the biggest annual gains since August 2008. Investors, however, seem aligned with the Fed's narrative that any spike in inflation is likely to be transitory, though seemed reluctant to carry bearish USD bets ahead of the FOMC meeting on June 15-16.

Nevertheless, the pair settled near the lower end of its weekly trading range and remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Monday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, a scheduled speech by the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey might provide some impetus. Apart from this, the USD price dynamics will further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to defend support marked by the lower boundary of a two-month-old ascending trend channel. Sustained weakness below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent pullback from multi-month tops. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.4045 region, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the fall towards challenging the key 1.4000 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further towards the 1.3940 intermediate support end-route the 1.3900 mark.

On the flip side, the 1.4150-55 region now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. Any subsequent move up might continue to face stiff resistance near the 1.4190-1.4200 region. This is followed by the 1.4230-35 supply zone, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term negative bias. The pair might then aim to surpass YTD tops, around mid-1.4200s and aim to reclaim the 1.4300 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards testing the trend-channel resistance, currently near the 1.4375-80 region.