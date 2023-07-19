GBP/USD
Cable accelerated below 1.30 support in early Wednesday, following softer than expected UK inflation data for June, which should ease pressure on Bank of England to continue its cycle of sharp interest rate raising.
Inflation in Britain fell to 7.9% in June from 8.7% previous May and fell below 8.2% forecast, while core CPI (closely watched by BoE), stripped for volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco components, fell to 6.9% last month, from 7.1% in May (the highest in over three decades) and also below consensus at 7.1%.
Better than expected inflation data generated initial signal that strong rise in consumer prices might start to recede and made immediate impact on rate outlook, dropping bets for next month’s hike from 50 to 25 basis points.
The pair extends pullback from new 2023 high (1.3141) into fourth consecutive day and dipped below psychological 1.30 support.
Fresh bearish acceleration cracked next pivotal support at 1.2931 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2590/1.3141 upleg, reinforced by daily Tenkan-sen), with close below here to boost bearish signal and open way for deeper correction.
Daily studies show fading bullish momentum (although 14- momentum indicator is still deeply in positive territory) and RSI / stochastic in step decline, which add to negative near-term outlook
Bears may take a breather for consolidation, with near-term action to remain biased lower while capped under 1.30 pivot.
Res: 1.3000; 1.3055; 1.3100; 1.3141.
Sup: 1.2931; 1.2866; 1.2830; 1.2801.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3196
- R2 1.3161
- R1 1.3099
- PP 1.3063
-
- S1 1.3001
- S2 1.2966
- S3 1.2903
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2900 after soft UK inflation
GBP/USD stays under intense bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week below 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI fell sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, causing markets to scale back hawkish BoE bets and weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as USD recovery gathers steam
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and broke below 1.1200 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Despite the disappointing housing market data from the US, the US Dollar continues to gather strength, forcing EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD holds at higher ground above $1,970 Premium
Gold prices trade marginally lower on Wednesday as the US Dollar finally found some demand. XAU/USD losses are limited, with the bright metal trading at around $1,974 a troy ounce.
Ethereum founder Vitalik unveils account abstraction that could onboard billions of users
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin explained key innovations that could tackle the challenges facing the ETH blockchain. Account abstraction is one such catalyst that could entice a billion users to Ethereum.
Palantir ready to test prior support floor at $20.55
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has been on a tear this summer. Just since the beginning of May, the data analytics company has seen its stock rise 133%. Year to date, the stock is up 183%.