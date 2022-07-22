GBP/USD
Cable extends directionless mode into fourth straight day, trading between 10DMA (1.1923) which offers solid support and strong barriers at 1.20 zone (psychological / falling 20DMA / Fibo 38.2% of 1.2406/1.1760 bear-leg.
Pound benefited from stronger than expected UK PMI data, but remains weighed by weaker Euro on downbeat EU PMI’s and also by a new legal procedure the European commission launched against Britain over some rules governing post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.
Technical studies on daily chart remain bearishly aligned and maintain pressure, with weekly close below 1.20 barrier to add to negative signals, though only sustained break below 10DMA would confirm recovery stall and shift near-term focus lower.
Res: 1.2000; 1.2007; 1.2045; 1.2083.
Sup: 1.1923; 1.1890; 1.1861; 1.1804.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2143
- R2 1.2074
- R1 1.2029
- PP 1.196
-
- S1 1.1915
- S2 1.1846
- S3 1.1801
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rebound beyond 1.0200 after US data
EURUSD has extended its recovery and reclaimed 1.0200 in the American session on Friday. After the data from the US pointed to a contraction in the private sectors business activity in early July, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2050 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced above 1.2000 ahead of the weekend. The weaker-than-expected Services and Composite PMI reading from the US caused the dollar to lose interest, fueling the pair's rally.
Gold climbs above $1,730 as US yields push lower
Gold price has stretched its daily rally above $1,730 in the American session on Friday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 4% on the day after disappointing PMI data, XAUUSD continues to gather bullish momentum.
Three reasons why Dogecoin price is ready to beat bear market woes
Dogecoin launched a new update to improve security and efficiency and lowered dust limits for all network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!