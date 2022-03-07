GBP/USD
Cable remains firmly in red on Monday and extends steep fall into third straight day, dragged by fresh risk aversion that pushed global stocks lower.
After last week’s strong upside rejection and weekly close below pivotal 1.33 support (the pair was down 0.7% for the week), bears cracked next significant supports at 1.3164/61 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1409/1.4249/Dec 8 low), marking full retracement of 1.3161/1.3748 upleg and pressuring another key level at 1.3121 (200WMA).
Earlier completion of failure swing pattern on daily chart added to strong bearish stance, with firm break of 1.3161 pivot to complete larger failure swing pattern on weekly chart and generate stronger bearish signal for extension towards 1.3000 (psychological) and 1.2829 (50% retracement of 1.1409/1.4249.
Firmly bearish daily studies support scenario, however bears may face headwinds on oversold condition and hold for consolidation before resuming.
Bears are expected to remain in play as long as price action stays below broken 1.3300 support, now reverted to strong resistance.
Res: 1.3245; 1.3272; 1.3300; 1.3320.
Sup: 1.3161; 1.3141; 1.3106; 1.2950.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3487
- R2 1.3421
- R1 1.3335
- PP 1.3269
-
- S1 1.3183
- S2 1.3116
- S3 1.3031
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery from 22-month lows, trades near 1.0900
EUR/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward 1.0800 earlier in the day and recovered to the 1.0900 area. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength while fueling EUR/USD's rebound. Eyes on the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks.
Gold extends slide from multi-month highs, trades near $1,970
Gold climbed to its strongest level since August 2020 above $2,000 on Monday but lost its traction heading into the American session. XAU/USD was last seen trading near $1,970, pressured by a more-than-3% increase in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area as dollar rally loses steam
With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength during the European trading hours, the GBP/USD pair rose toward 1.3200 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors stay focused on geopolitics.
SafeMoon price is on its way back to $0.0012 as support weakens
SafeMoon price action is in consolidation mode again after price punched below the low of last week over the weekend and now looks set to square the low of March.
AMC Entertainment flies like a bat, but is it actually a dead cat?
AMC stock is up by 2.4% on Monday premarket as investors take solace from the strong box office showing of the new Batman movie over the weekend. The stock is in need of a catalyst as reality hits for it this year.