GBP/USD
Cable cracks 1.36 barrier in early Monday’s trading, maintaining positive stance following last Friday’s jump on well below expectations US non-farm payrolls data.
Bullish setup of daily MA’s underpins the action, along with positive signal generated on Friday’s close above pivotal double-Fibo barriers at 1.3575/77 (38.2% of 1.4249/1.3161 descend and 61.8% retracement of 1.3834/1.3161 downleg), which looks for confirmation on repeated daily close above these levels.
Sustained break above 1.36 zone (round-figure / Nov 9 high) would open way towards 1.3675 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.3834/1.3161) and possibly unmask 200DMA (1.3736).
Weaker bullish momentum and stochastic entering overbought territory on daily chart, warn that bulls might be losing steam and consolidation may precede fresh push higher.
Initial support lays at 1.3553 (5/100DMA bull-cross) with extended dips to remain above broken daily cloud top (1.3514) to keep bulls intact.
Res: 1.3607; 1.3675; 1.3700; 1.3736.
Sup: 1.3575; 1.3553; 1.3514; 1.3490.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3688
- R2 1.3643
- R1 1.3619
- PP 1.3573
-
- S1 1.3549
- S2 1.3504
- S3 1.348
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1350 despite upbeat EU investor sentiment data
EUR/USD faces modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1350 early Monday as rising US Treasury bond yields help the dollar find demand. The data from the euro area showed that investor sentiment improved in January but this report failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
GBP/USD keeps range below 1.3600 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is on the defensive below 1.3600, struggling for clear direction amid a cautious market mood, covid and Brexit concerns. The US dollar stages a decent comeback after Friday's sell-off, as yields stabilize at higher levels. EU ‘not impressed’ as UK’s Truss shows readiness to trigger Article 16.
Gold: $1,800 holds the key for XAU/USD amid rallying yields
Gold price remains at the mercy of the Treasury yields’ price action. Markets are now pricing in four Fed rate hikes this year; Powell, US inflation eyed.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.