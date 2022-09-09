GBP/USD
Cable jumps above 1.16 barrier on Friday, hitting the levels last traded on Aug 31, as dollar bulls started to lose steam, additionally deflated by intervention signals from Japan.
Fresh advance was sparked by a profit-taking after sterling hit the lowest in 37 years on Wednesday, but the action was strongly rejected at this zone and is likely to fail to register a weekly close below cracked key support at 1.1410 (2020 low).
Renewed optimism has been fueled by the action from new UK PM Liz Truss, who decided to cap soaring consumer energy bills for two years, to cushion strong negative impact from the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.
Improving daily techs on price’s rally above 1.1584/1.1610 pivots (10DMA / Fibo 23.6% of 1.2276/1.1405 bear-leg) and 14-d momentum in steep ascend, underpin near-term action.
The pair is on track for the first weekly gain after three consecutive weeks of losses, with initial positive signal to be boosted by close above 1.1600 zone, though verification of the signal will require extension and break of next key barrier at 1.1738 (Fibo 38.2%, reinforced by falling 20DMA).
Stronger recovery so far looks as a likely scenario, as weekly and monthly studies are oversold and fundamentals started to improve, although larger picture remains firmly bearish and the outlook is negative, suggesting that bounce would just provide better levels to re-enter bearish market.
Res: 1.1693; 1.1738; 1.1760; 1.1841.
Sup: 1.1610; 1.1584; 1.1536; 1.1497.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1658
- R2 1.1609
- R1 1.1557
- PP 1.1509
-
- S1 1.1456
- S2 1.1408
- S3 1.1356
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally above 1.0100 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is extending its recovery above 1.0100, as bulls regain momentum ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech. The US dollar corrects sharply on profit-taking and an upbeat mood..Investors reassess the Fed and ECB rate hike expectations.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.1600 amid USD correction, UK stimulus
GBP/USD is advancing above1.1600, staging a solid comeback amid a broad US dollar correction and risk-on sentiment. Hopes from new UK PM Truss favor GBP bulls, especially after the latest energy relief plan.
Gold upside eyes $1,745 amid bullish RSI divergence, softer USD
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains on the front foot around $1,720 amid early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal cheers broad US dollar weakness amid cautious optimism in the market. Also favoring the bullion buyers are the technical signals.
Shiba Inu needs to decide between $0.0000148 and $0.0000093
Shiba Inu price shows a strong adherence to the immediate support level despite the recent crash. Investors need to be careful as the current position of SHIB could push it either way.
A better look into the end of the week
Currencies are finally recovering against the US Dollar into Friday. Thursday’s 75 basis point rate hike from the ECB didn’t do much for the Euro in the initial aftermath, but we are now seeing the Euro charge higher back above parity.