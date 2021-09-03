GBP/USD broke through the 1.3800 hurdle and shot to multi-week tops amid sustained USD selling.

Dovish Fed expectations, the prevalent risk-on mood continued weighing on the safe-haven USD.

The set-up supports prospects for additional gains, through bulls turned cautious ahead of NFP.

The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bids on Thursday and surged past a key hurdle near the 1.3800 mark amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. The risks associated with the fast-spreading Delta variant might have forced investors to push back the likely timing for an imminent taper announcement. This comes on the back of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments last Friday, saying that the US central bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates, dragged the USD to one-month lows.

Meanwhile, expectations that the Fed will wait for a longer period before rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus was evident from a modest decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond slipped back below the 1.30% threshold. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets, undermined the safe-haven greenback and pushed the pair to near three-week tops during the Asian session on Friday.

Meanwhile, the GBP bulls seemed rather unaffected by the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases in the UK and concerns about Brexit-related shortages. Moreover, the UK and EU remain at odds on the way forward for the Northern Ireland Protocol. This, in turn, suggests that the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Market participants now look forward to the release of the final UK Services PMI for some impetus. The key focus, however, will remain on the closely-watched US monthly jobs data.

The popularly known NFP report is expected to show that the US economy added 750K new jobs in August and the Unemployment Rate fell to 5.2% from the 5.4% previous. Given that the Fed has made labour market recovery a condition for policy tightening, a stronger reading could revive hopes for an earlier tapering and trigger some USD short-covering. The lack of self-strength for the sterling suggests that even a modest USD strength would be enough to exert heavy pressure on the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has been scaling higher along an upward-sloping trend-line over the past two weeks or so. This, along with a strong horizontal resistance near the 1.3800 confluence, constituted the formation of an ascending triangle. The mentioned handle comprised of 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.3984-1.3602 downfall. A sustained breakthrough was seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and might have already set the stage for additional gains.

Some follow-through buying beyond the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.3845-50 region, will reaffirm the constructive outlook and lift the pair to the 1.3875-80 supply zone en-route the 1.3900 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards an intermediate hurdle near the 1.3950-55 area before bulls eventually aim to reclaim the key 1.4000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 1.3800 strong resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the ascending trend-line support, around the 1.3780 region, which if broken decisively will negate the positive bias. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 1.3740-35 support zone before dropping to the 1.3700 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back to retest August monthly swing lows, around the 1.3600 round figure.