- GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Monday amid the emergence of fresh USD selling.
- Retreating US bond yields turned out to be a key factor that undermined the greenback.
- Sustained move beyond the 1.3755-60 congestion zone has set the stage for further gains.
The GBP/USD pair reversed an intraday slide to the 1.3680 region and finally settled nearly unchanged on the first day of a new trading week. The US dollar was back in demand amid the continuation of the recent upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that exerted some pressure on the major, though the downside remained limited. The British pound was well supported by the fact that the Bank of England pushed back expectations for negative interest rates.
Apart from this, the emergence of some fresh selling around the USD – amid a turnaround in the US bond yields – further extended support and assisted the major to recover early losses. It is worth recalling that investors have been pricing in the prospects for a massive US fiscal stimulus to support the economy. The relation trade, along with the progress in coronavirus vaccination, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond to the highest level since March 2020 on Tuesday.
The pair built on the momentum through the Asian session on Tuesday and got an additional boost from better-than-expected BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, which rose 7.1% in January as compared to 4.8% in the previous month. The pair strengthened further beyond the 1.3755-60 congestion zone and shot to fresh multi-year tops. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's intraday movement.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, a sustained move beyond the 1.3755-60 congestion zone confirmed a bullish breakout through a short-term trading range and has set the stage for additional gains. The constructive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in the bullish territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. Hence, a subsequent move towards the 1.3840 intermediate resistance, en-route the 1.3900 mark, looks a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, the 1.3760-55 resistance breakpoint now seems to act as immediate support. Weakness below the mentioned support could get extended, though might be seen as a buying opportunity around the 1.3700 mark. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 1.3670 horizontal support, which should now act as a strong near-term base for the major.
