GBP/USD shot to fresh multi-week tops on Monday and seemed unaffected by Brexit uncertainties.

COVID-19 vaccine optimism, dovish Fed expectations undermined the USD and remained supportive.

Investors now look forward to the release of flash UK/US PMIs for some meaningful trading impetus.

The GBP/USD pair built on the previous day's goodish bounce of around 80-85 pips from sub-1.3200 levels and gained some follow-through traction on Friday. The British pound got a minor lift following the release of better-than-expected UK retail sales figures, which came in to show a growth of 1.2% MoM in October as against consensus estimates pointing to a flat reading. Adding to this, the core retail sales (stripping the auto motor fuel sales) also bucked forecasts and increased 1.3% MoM.

Apart from this, a subdued US dollar price action – amid conflicting signals about the US COVID-19 relief package – remained supportive of the pair's intraday uptick. Reports indicated that US Senate Republican and Democrat leaders have agreed to resume negotiations on coronavirus stimulus measures. The positive development, to a larger extent, was offset by the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's decision to end some of the pandemic relief lending for struggling businesses under the CARES Act.

The greenback was further pressured by speculations for additional monetary easing by the Fed, amid growing concerns about the economic fallout from new COVID-19 restrictions in several US states. Hence, the key focus will be on this week's release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which will be scrutinized for the possibility of any such action in the December meeting. That said, a modest pullback in the equity markets benefitted the USD's safe-haven status and capped gains for the major.

Nevertheless, the pair managed to post gains for the third consecutive week and continued scaling higher through the Asian session on Monday. The momentum seemed rather unaffected by persistent Brexit-related uncertainties, especially after the suspension of in-person talks after a member of the EU team was tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday. Adding to this, the EU negotiating team on Friday briefed envoys of the bloc's 27 member states that Brexit talks remain unresolved on three sticking points – the so-called level playing field, fisheries and state-aid rules.

Separately, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said there is genuine progress in Brexit talks with the European Union and hoped to secure an agreement. Sunak further added that it would be better to walk away from a bad trade deal than tie Britain's hands in the future. However, the optimism over the prospect of an early rollout of coronavirus vaccines undermined the greenback's safe-haven status. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major.

Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash version of the UK/US PMI prints. The reaction to the data is likely to be limited as investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait for fresh Brexit updates before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, a sustained move beyond the 1.3310 horizontal resistance might have already set the stage for additional gains. However, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront a stiff resistance near the top boundary of a short-term ascending trend-channel. The mentioned barrier is pegged near the 1.3380 region, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then surpass the 1.3400 mark and aim towards testing September daily highs, around the 1.3480 region, en-route the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 1.3310-1.3300 resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by support near the 1.3260 region. Some follow-through weakness might prompt some technical selling and drag the pair back towards the 1.3200 mark. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned support levels now seems to turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further to the 1.3160 region. The pair might eventually drop to test the next major support near the 1.3110-05 zone.