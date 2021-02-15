GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls remain in control near multi-year tops, likely to target 1.4000

The BoE's neutral stance, vaccine optimism pushed GBP/USD to fresh multi-year tops on Monday.

The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive of the positive move.

An extension of the recent rally in the US bond yields failed to provide any respite to the USD bulls.

The GBP/USD pair gained strong positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and shot to the highest level since April 2018 during the Asian session. The Bank of England's neutral policy stance, the continuous fall in new coronavirus cases and the impressive pace of vaccinations in the UK continued underpinning the British Pound. In fact, the UK government is expected to hit the target of offering vaccines to 15 million people in priority groups, which should allow the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift restrictions sooner rather than later and get the economy moving. Johnson is said to outline his plans for easing lockdown in a speech to be broadcast on February 22.

The sterling was further supported by Friday's upbeat UK GDP report, which showed that the economic growth stood at 1% during the October-December period as against 0.5% anticipated. The data added to the optimistic view that the economy might have escaped a double-dip recession. That said, the data for the coming months would be closely scrutinized to assess the effects of the third nationwide lockdown that began in January. On the other hand, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets continued denting the US dollar's safe-haven demand. This was seen as another factor that provided an additional boost to the major and remained supportive of the ongoing momentum.

The progress in coronavirus vaccinations, along with expectations for a massive US fiscal spending plan has been fueling hopes for a strong global economic recovery. Meanwhile, expectations for the passage of the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back above the 1.2% for the first time since February 2020. The extension of the recent strong upsurge in the US bond yields, however, did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK on Monday. Moreover, the US banks will be closed in observance of Presidents' Day. This, in turn, leaves the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, last week’s sustained move beyond the 1.3755-60 region and the emergence of some dip-buying on Friday supports prospects for additional gains. However, RSI on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought territory and warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for the next leg up. Nevertheless, the pair seems all set to test an intermediate resistance near the 1.3960-70 region before eventually aiming to reclaim the key 1.4000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 1.3860-55 horizontal zone now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by support near the 1.3810-1.3800 region. Any subsequent pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near a previous strong resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the 1.3760-50 area.