GBP/USD
Cable rises further on Tuesday, signaling likely bullish continuation after Monday’s long-legged Doji warned of indecision and possible recovery stall.
Fresh bulls cracked pivotal barrier at 1.2719 (daily Tenkan-sen / 50% retracement of 1.2848/1.2590, generating initial bullish signal, which will still require confirmation on close above this level.
Bulls hold grip on daily chart as momentum indicator is in positive territory and Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen returned to bullish configuration, focusing targets at 1.2750/87 (Fibo 61.8% and 76.4% respectively), with stronger acceleration to possibly challenge key barriers at 1.2848 (2023 high of June 16) and 1.2881 (200WMA).
Caution is still required as next week’s daily cloud twist (1.2460) could be magnetic, especially if recovery fails to clear 1.2719 pivot.
Markets look for more signals from Wednesday’s release of UK PMI data and Fed’s minutes, ahead of key US labor reports for June, due on Thursday (ADP) and Friday (NFP).
Res: 1.2750; 1.2787; 1.2842; 1.2881.
Sup: 1.2689; 1.2651; 1.2590; 1.2547.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2789
- R2 1.2756
- R1 1.2725
- PP 1.2692
-
- S1 1.266
- S2 1.2627
- S3 1.2596
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 amid thin trading
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range near 1.0900 on Tuesday. The lack of high-tier data releases and thin trading conditions on the US Independence Day holiday make it difficult for the pair to find direction ahead of this week's key events.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.2750
GBP/USD extended its daily recovery to a fresh daily high above 1.2730 in the American session on Tuesday. With stock and bond markets in the US remaining closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday, however, the pair struggles to stretch higher.
Gold recovers to $1,930 in quiet day
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,930 on Tuesday. As trading volumes thin out due to the Independence Day holiday in the US, XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase during the American trading hours.
Could BTC make it to $35,000?
Bitcoin price seems to be coming out of its consolidation and heading higher very slowly. As BTC retests the $31,000 market, investors ponder if a retest of the $35,000 hurdle is likely.
After 17% spike, can RIVN stock uptrend last through July?
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock surged 17.4% on Monday to a more than four-month high on the back of delivery news that was strong enough to overshadow Tesla’s (TSLA) own Q2 delivery release.