A goodish USD rebound prompted some selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday.

Dovish Fed expectations, optimistic UK economic outlook helped limit the downside.

Investors now look forward to important US macro data for some trading impetus.

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick, instead witnessed some selling near the 1.4175 region and finally settled with modest losses on Wednesday. In the absence of any fresh fundamental catalyst, a goodish US dollar rebound from the lowest level since January exerted some downward pressure on the major. The USD found some support from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. Adding to this, caution ahead of key US economic data coming out on Thursday and Friday helped to put a tentative floor under the greenback.

The USD got an additional boost after Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles said that the Fed could begin discussing the plans to adjust the pace of asset purchases if the economic data come in stronger than expected. Despite the supporting factors, the USD uptick ran out of steam during the Asian session on Thursday. Investors have been scaling back their bets for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off after various FOMC officials reiterated that any spike in prices would be temporary. This, in turn, held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.

On the other hand, the optimistic outlook for the UK economic recovery – bolstered by the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions – acted as a tailwind for the British pound. This was seen as another factor that assisted the pair to reverse a dip to sub-1.4100 levels, or over one-week lows. In fact, the UK’s health service on Wednesday extended its COVID-19 age-based vaccination programme to cover everyone aged 30 and over. This bodes well with the UK government's plan to end restrictions fully on June 21.

There isn't any major market-moving macro data due for release from the UK on Thursday. Hence, traders are likely to take cues from a scheduled speech from the BoE’s Gertjan Vlieghe. Meanwhile, the US economic docket features the releases of the Prelim (first revision) Q1 GDP, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past two weeks or so. The two-way price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle, indicating indecision over the pair’s near-term direction. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the 1.4100 mark before confirming that the pair has topped out in the near term and positioning for any meaningful corrective slide. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 1.4050 horizontal support before eventually dropping to test the key 1.4000 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel, which if broken decisively will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near mid-1.4100s, above which bulls are likely to make a fresh attempt to reclaim the 1.4200 mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further beyond the 1.4235 area (YTD tops), towards the challenging the top end of the mentioned channel, currently around the 1.4285-90 region. A sustained move beyond the 1.4300 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the ongoing positive momentum towards April 2018 swing highs, around the 1.4375 region.