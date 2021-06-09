- A combination of factors prompted some selling around GBP/USD on Tuesday.
- Brexit woes, fresh COVID-19 jitters acted as a headwind for the British pound.
- The downside remains cushioned amid reluctance ahead of the US CPI report.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling on Tuesday and finally settled with modest losses, snapping two consecutive days of the winning streak. The British pound was weighed down by the EU-UK collision over Norther Ireland protocol and talks that further easing of lockdown measures in the UK may be postponed. In fact, the European Union warned of swift and firm action if the UK fails to honour its commitments under the divorce deal. The two sides are due to hold talks on Thursday to resolve differences over the deal.
There are also speculations that the UK may delay plans to end restrictions fully on June 21 in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant. This could dampen prospects for a rapid UK economic recovery from the pandemic, which, in turn, was seen as another factor that acted as a headwind for the sterling. Apart from this, a modest US dollar strength exerted some additional downward pressure on the major and contributed to the intraday slide.
Investors remain concerns that rising inflationary pressure might force the Fed to start the discussion on tapering its asset purchases sooner rather than later. Investors preferred to lighten their bearish USD bets ahead of Thursday's release of the US CPI report. However, the latest US monthly jobs report might have tempered market expectations for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off. This was evident from the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which capped the USD and helped limit any deeper losses for the pair.
Bulls continued showing some resilience at lower levels and allowed the pair to attract some dip-buying ahead of the 1.4100 round-figure mark. The pair finally settled around 30 pips off daily lows and gained some traction during the Asian session on Wednesday, though lacked any strong follow-through buying. Heading into the key data/event risk, traders now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the emergence of fresh buying in the vicinity of the 1.4100 mark favours bullish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.4200 mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 1.4230-35 horizontal resistance, above which the pair seems all set to surpass YTD tops, around mid-1.4200s touched earlier this month. The momentum might then assist the pair to aim back to reclaim the 1.4300 mark and could further get extended towards the 1.4330-35 region. The latter marks the top boundary of a near two-month-old ascending channel, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
On the flip side, dips towards the 1.4100 round-figure mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near monthly lows, around the 1.4080 region. This is closely followed by the trend-channel support, currently around the 1.4060 zone. Sustained weakness below will shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards challenging the key 1.4000 psychological mark before extending the corrective slide towards the 1.3940 horizontal support en-route the 1.3900 round figure.
