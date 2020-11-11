GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls in control near two-month tops amid hopes for a Brexit trade deal

A combination of supporting factors provided a strong lift to GBP/USD on Tuesday.

Renewed Brexit optimism, mostly upbeat US jobs report underpinned the sterling.

COVID-19 jitters weighed on the USD and remained supportive of the momentum.

The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Tuesday and rallied to fresh two-month highs, around the 1.3275-80 region. The British pound strengthened across the board renewed hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal and got an additional boost from mostly upbeat UK employment details. As Britain and the EU resumed crucial negotiations in London on Monday, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that they are redoubling the efforts to reach agreement on the future UK-EU partnership. Adding to the optimism, Britain said that it was open to a sensible compromise on fishing.

The bullish sentiment surrounding the sterling was further supported by mostly upbeat UK jobs report, which showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits unexpectedly dropped by 29.8K in September. Adding to this, a larger-than-expected jump in wage growth, which accelerated at the fastest pace since March, helped offset a rise in the unemployment rate to 4.8% from 4.5% previous. This comes on the back of promising development in late-stage COVID-19 vaccine, which forced investors to push back expectations for negative BoE interest rates and remained supportive.

On the other hand, the US dollar trimmed a part of its overnight gains led by the euphoric market reaction to the positive COVID-19 vaccine news. Questions about the efficacy and the length of immunity provided by the vaccine, along with concerns about the continuous surge in new cases in the US curbed investors' enthusiasm. This, in turn, held the US dollar bulls on the defensive and further contributed to the momentum. The GBP bulls also cheered the fact that the UK House of Lords voted against the controversial part of the UK Internal Market Bill, which acknowledged to break international law.

The bill is designed to enable goods and services to flow freely after the end of the transition period on December 31 and gives the government the power to change aspects or overrule parts of the UK's Brexit agreement with the EU. The thumping rejection of the government's plan, followed by the confirmation that the legislations will not return to the Commons until the end of this month was seen as signs that a Brexit deal is now imminent. That said, traders turned cautious, instead preferred to wait for additional updates before placing fresh bullish bets. This was evident from a consolidative price action through the Asian session on Wednesday.

The pair was last seen hovering around mid-1.3200s and remains at the mercy of incoming Brexit-related headlines amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. Meanwhile, the US bank will be closed in observance of Veterans Day. However, the broader market risk sentiment and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will still influence the USD price dynamics, which might further assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained breakthrough the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2676 downfall shifted the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders. Hence, some follow-through strength beyond the 1.3300 mark, towards testing September daily closing highs resistance near the 1.3385 region, now looks a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, any meaningful slide now seems to find immediate support near the 1.3200 mark. This is closely followed by the 1.3175-70 support (61.8% Fibo. level), which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.3100 round-figure mark en-route the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3070 area.