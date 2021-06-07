A combination of factors assisted GBP/USD to gain strong positive traction on Friday.

The upbeat UK economic outlook, BoE rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the pair.

The post-NFP USD selling bias provided an additional boost and remained supportive.

Brexit jitters held bulls from placing any aggressive bets and capped any further gains.

The GBP/USD pair showed some resilience below the 1.4100 mark on Friday and staged a goodish bounce from three-week lows, reversing the previous session's losses. The British pound remained well supported by the optimistic outlook for the UK economic recovery, bolstered by the gradual easing of lockdown measures. It is worth reporting that the British government is all set to go ahead with its plan to fully end restrictions from June 21. Apart from this, indications that the Bank of England could raise rates well into next year acted as a tailwind for the sterling. The BoE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe indicated recently that the central bank was likely to raise rates earlier if the economy rebounds more quickly than expected.

The intraday positive move got an additional boost from the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling in reaction to mixed US monthly jobs report. The headline NFP print showed that the US economy added 559K new jobs in May as against 650K anticipated. This, to a larger extent, offset a slight upward revision of the previous month's reading to 278K from 266K and a decline in the unemployment rate to 5.8% from 6.1%. A little disappointment from the payroll numbers tempered expectations that the Fed will tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later. This was evident from a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields, which, along with a generally positive tone in the equity markets, weighed heavily on the safe-haven greenback.

Despite the supporting factors, the pair struggled to capitalize on the positive move and faced rejection near the 1.4200 mark. The pair finally settled around 45 pips off daily swing highs and edged lower during the Asian session on Monday. Britain's relations with the EU have soured over the Northern Ireland protocol, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the major ahead of fresh talks this week. The USD bears also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait for a fresh catalyst from this week's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Thursday.

In the meantime, the pair is more likely to continue with its two-way price moves and remain confined in a familiar trading range amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. That said, the lack of follow-through buying suggests that a lot of positive news is already priced in and warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move for the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and traders are likely to wait for a sustained break through the recent trading range. A sustained strength beyond the 1.4200 mark, which followed by resistance near the 1.4230-35 region will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then aim to surpass YTD tops, around mid-1.4200s and accelerate the momentum further towards reclaiming the 1.4300 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards challenging a resistance marked by the top boundary of a near two-month-old ascending channel, currently near the 1.4325-30 area.

On the flip side, the 1.4100-1.4080 region might continue to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by the trend-channel support, around the 1.4045 region, which if broken decisively might prompt some aggressive technical selling. The next relevant support is pegged near the key 1.4000 psychological mark, below which the near-term bias will shift firmly in favour of bearish traders.