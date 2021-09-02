GBP/USD
Cable remains constructive in early European trading on Thursday and holding within thick daily cloud, but long upper shadows on candles of past two days warn of headwinds bulls face.
Also, repeated rejection above 50% retracement of 1.3983/1.3601 (1.3792) downleg signal of formation of bull-trap, that additionally weighs on bulls.
Strong resistances at 1.3800 zone are reinforced by converged 55/30/200DMA’s and repeated failures to clearly break these barriers would add to signals of stall.
Daily MA’s are in mixed setup, momentum is in the negative territory and RSI is neutral, lacking clear direction signal.
Sustained breakthrough 1.3800 zone would generate initial signal of bullish continuation and expose targets at 1.3837/93 (Fibo 61.8% / 76.4% of 1.3983/1.3601).
Conversely, break and close below 10DMA (1.3736) would sideline bulls.
Res: 1.3815; 1.3837; 1.3878; 1.3893.
Sup: 1.3763; 1.3747; 1.3736; 1.3707.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3869
- R2 1.3834
- R1 1.3802
- PP 1.3767
-
- S1 1.3735
- S2 1.3699
- S3 1.3668
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 as dollar remains depressed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, close to the highest levels in four weeks. Wednesday's weak US continues weighing on the dollar, casing doubts about Fed tapering. Chances of ECB tapering have risen following upbeat data. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD hovers under 1.38 as sterling struggles to ride dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading under 1.38 as sterling suffers from elevated UK covid cases and Brexit-related shortages. The dollar is on the back foot after weak data and as tensions rise toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls.
Gold going nowhere in a hurry ahead of NFP on Friday
Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged, tracking moves in the US dollar. Uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
Bitcoin kick-starts second phase of bull run, joins altcoins
Bitcoin price has sliced through an inclined resistance level, heading toward the $50,000 psychological level. Ethereum price pierces through the $3,716 resistance barrier, indicating a move to $4,000 is nigh.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.