GBP/USD
GBPUSD strong recovery of past three days lost traction after testing the base of thick daily Ichimoku cloud (spanned between 1.2724 and 1.2918), as increased headwinds were anticipated at this zone.
Traders also reduced speed ahead of key economic data due today (Eurozone inflation and US core PCE index) which are expected to provide fresh signals and await Friday’s US NFP report for August.
Weaker than expected reading would add to growing speculations that the Fed may consider ending its rate hike cycle as economy slows, which should be supportive for sterling.
Bullishly aligned daily studies continue to underpin near-term action which needs to hold above 1.2680 (10DMA/broken Fibo 23.6% of 1.3141/1.2547) to keep positive bias.
Penetration of daily cloud to generate initial positive signal which will require validation on daily close within the cloud and extension through next pivots at 1.2772/74 (daily Kijun-sen / Fibo 38.2% of 1.3141/1.2547).
Caution on dip and close below 1.2680 which would generate initial signal of recovery stall.
Res: 1.2724; 1.2746; 1.2774; 1.2818.
Sup: 1.2680; 1.2654; 1.2615; 1.2590.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.29
- R2 1.2823
- R1 1.2772
- PP 1.2696
-
- S1 1.2645
- S2 1.2568
- S3 1.2517
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0900 on Thursday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the Core HICP inflation declined to 5.3% on a yearly basis in August as expected, not allowing the Euro to stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 after BoE Pill's comments
GBP/USD is battling 1.2700, under pressure in the European trading hours on Thursday. The Pound Sterling fails to cheer hawkish BoE Pill's comments amid a notable US Dollar rebound, as traders await the US PCE inflation data for fresh cues.
Fed inflation may hinder Gold bulls' approach to $1,970
Gold Price holds steady at the highest level in four weeks during a four-day winning streak as market players await the key inflation clues from the US and Eurozone. That said, the recently downbeat US data have raised concerns about the Fed policy pivot and bolstered the XAU/USD price.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by larger wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap price has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whales clearly are not giving up on the DeFi token.
Core PCE Inflation Forecast: Federal Reserve preferred price indicator expected to stay over 4%
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favored inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, on Thursday, August 31 at 12:30 GMT.