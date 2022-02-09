GBP/USD
Cable regained traction and bounced near 1.36 barrier in European trading on Wednesday, with fresh advance after double long-legged Dojis signaling an end of pullback from last week’s high at 1.3627.
Formation of 10/100DMA’s bull-cross on daily chart and north-heading 14-d momentum about to break into positive territory support the action.
Regaining the territory above 1.3600 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.3748/1.3357 bear-leg) would add to bullish signals and open way for test of 1.3627 pivot, break of which would expose key resistances at 1.3704 (200DMA) and 1.3748 (2022 high).
Broken daily Kijun-sen offers support at 1.3553, with close above here to confirm bullish bias. Lower pivots lay at 1.3509/1.3496 (100DMA/daily cloud top).
Res: 1.3600; 1.3614; 1.3627; 1.3661.
Sup: 1.3575; 1.3553; 1.3522; 1.3496.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.363
- R2 1.3597
- R1 1.3574
- PP 1.3541
-
- S1 1.3518
- S2 1.3485
- S3 1.3462
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.