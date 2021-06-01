A combination of factors pushed GBP/USD to fresh multi-year tops on Tuesday.

The upbeat UK economic outlook, hawkish BoE chatters underpinned the sterling.

Dovish Fed expectations weighed on the USD and remained supportive of the move.

The GBP/USD pair built on the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction through the Asian session on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the pair to the highest level since April 2018 and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The British pound remained supported by the optimistic outlook for the UK economic recovery, bolstered by the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions.

Adding to this, the Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe indicated that the central bank was likely to raise rates well into the next year. Vlieghe also noted that an increase could come earlier if there is a smooth transition from furlough and the economy rebounds more quickly than expected. This, along with persistent US dollar selling bias, pushed the major to the highest level since April 2018 during the Asian session.

The USD languished near multi-month lows amid growing market conviction that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose monetary policy for a longer period. Various FOMC officials have downplayed worries about runaway inflation and reiterated that any spike in prices would prove to be temporary. Investors have been scaling back their expectations for an earlier than expected Fed lift-off, which continued weighing on the greenback.

Meanwhile, the USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, instead took cues from the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets. This was seen as another factor that undermined the safe-haven greenback and contributed to the pair's move up for the second consecutive session. Market participants now look forward to the release of the final UK Manufacturing PMI print for a fresh impetus.

Later during the early North American session, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI might influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, scheduled speeches by the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, the Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard would further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major. The focus, however, will remain on Friday's release of the US monthly jobs report (NFP).

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, acceptance above the 1.4200 mark and a subsequent move beyond the previous YTD tops, around the 1.4235 region has set the stage for additional gains. With technical indicators on the daily chart holding comfortably in the bullish territory and still far from being in the overbought territory, some follow-through strength, towards reclaiming the 1.4300 mark, remains a distinct possibility. The latter coincides with the top boundary of a short-term ascending trend-channel extending from April monthly swing lows. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for an extension of the ongoing appreciating move.

On the flip side, the 1.4200 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline might be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.4150-40 region. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 1.4110-1.4100 region, which should now act as a strong base for the pair. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the corrective slide towards challenging the trend-channel support, currently near the 1.4020 region. This is closely followed by the key 1.4000 psychological mark, which if broken decisively will shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.