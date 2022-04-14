GBP/USD
Cable keeps positive tone in European trading on Thursday, following almost 1% advance on Wednesday (the biggest one-day gains since 9 July 2021).
Repeated failures to clearly breakthrough 1.30 support resulted in strong bounce that generates of initial signal of a double-bottom formation on daily chart, although stronger advance is still needed to give more evidence of a pattern formation.
Wednesday’s bullish engulfing and today’s extension above 50% retracement of 1.3298/1.2972 bear-leg marks initial reversal signal, which looks for confirmation on close above 1.3135 (50% retracement) to expose next key levels at 1.3174 and 1.3221 (Fibo 61.8%/Fibo 76.4% respectively).
Daily studies are improving, but still lacking clearer direction signal as 14-d momentum continues to head north and approach the centreline which separates negative from positive territory and MA’s are mixed.
Near-term bias is expected to remain with bulls if the pair registers repeated close above 1.3097 (Fibo 38.2% of 3298/1.2972), while failure here and return below 10DMA (1.3075) would revive bears.
Res: 1.3147; 1.3174; 1.3221; 1.3273.
Sup: 1.3097; 1.3075; 1.3049; 1.3000.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.331
- R2 1.3214
- R1 1.3165
- PP 1.3069
-
- S1 1.3021
- S2 1.2925
- S3 1.2876
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows below 1.0800
EUR/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.0800 for the first time in nearly two years. ECB left its policy settings unchanged and President Lagarde refrained from offering clarity on the timing of the first rate hike or the end of the QE, weighing heavily on the shared currency.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3000 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its decline in the American session and dropped toward 1.3000. The greenback is gathering strength amid the ECB's dovish tone and rising US Treasury bond yields, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Fears underpin the bright metal
Gold gave up some ground on Thursday amid the resurgent dollar’s demand, now quoting at around $1,967. The dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as investors held back ahead of the ECB monetary policy announcement.
Shiba Inu price could double after 2.41 billion SHIB get burned
Shiba Inu price is on track to make a comeback from the recent pullback and double in the near future as the meme coin’s circulating supply shrinks further. Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on Shiba Inu price.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): ECB delays, Musk bids for Twitter and investment banks boom
Earnings season continues with some ramping up in the financials space on Thursday. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) both boom it as trading desks love volatility while Wells Fargo underperforms.