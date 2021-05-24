GBP/USD
Cable is standing at the back foot in European trading on Monday, following Friday’s close in red after strong upside rejection just ticks ahead of 2021 high at 1.4238 (bulls spiked to 1.4233 before pulling back).
Fresh weakness on Monday stalled on approach to important support at 1.41 zone that keeps larger bulls in play, as sentiment is positive on expectation that accelerating vaccination would speed up the economic recovery process as UK economy reopened after lockdown.
The address of four BoE policymakers to a parliamentary Treasury Select Committee is in focus today, with general view that the central bank is more upbeat on UK recovery than markets, suggesting the pound should remain supported.
Daily studies are positive and support bulls but fading bullish momentum and stochastic about to reverse from the overbought zone on weekly chart, send warning signals.
Caution on firm break of 1.41 zone, as many stops have been parked below this level that could spark fresh acceleration lower and expose supports at 1.4020/1.4000 zone (20DMA / Fibo 38.2% of 1.3669/1.4233 / psychological).
Res: 1.4171; 1.4200; 1.4238; 1.4265.
Sup: 1.4100; 1.4076; 1.4036; 1.4020.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.4301
- R2 1.4268
- R1 1.4208
- PP 1.4175
-
- S1 1.4115
- S2 1.4082
- S3 1.4022
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below multi-month tops
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading action on Monday, albeit lacked follow-through and remained capped below four-month tops touched last week.
SafeMoon shatters critical support area, eyes correction
SafeMoon price has seen a quick bounce after tagging the immediate support level. However, a failure to slice through a crucial resistance level will lead to a steep correction. A bullish scenario will evolve if SAFEMOON generates a decisive ...
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.