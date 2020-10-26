GBP/USD Outlook: Brexit uncertainties to cap gains amid fresh coronavirus jitters

Brexit uncertainties undermined the sterling and continued exerting some pressure on GBP/USD.

Deteriorating risk sentiment benefitted the safe-haven USD and contributed to the selling bias.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some intraday volatility on Friday and finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3020 region. The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar assisted the pair to gain some traction during the European session, albeit persistent Brexit related uncertainties kept a lid on any further gains, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels. As investors awaited developments surrounding the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures, the optimism over the first approved treatment for COVID-19 boosted investors' confidence and undermined the greenback's safe-haven status. Adding to this, expectations of a strong Democratic victory in the US elections exerted some additional downward pressure on the buck and provided a minor lift to the GBP/USD pair.

Meanwhile, the UK and EU resumed Brexit negotiations and were reported to have made some progress on competition guarantees, including state aid rules. However, fishing remains a key sticking point. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted on taking back control over its waters, while the EU wants access to the fishing waters. It is worth recalling the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier had warned on Wednesday that there will be no trade deal without a fair solution for fisheries. The fact that the UK is struggling to agree on a deal with the EU turned out to be a key factor that weighed on the GBP/USD pair. The British pound was further weighed down by the imposition of fresh coronavirus-induced lockdowns the UK.

Moreover, investors remain concerned that the second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and the US could prove detrimental for the already fragile global economic recovery. Adding to this, fading hopes for a pre-election US fiscal stimulus further dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and drove some haven flows towards the USD on the first day of a new trading week. The pair was seen trading just above the key 1.3000 psychological mark during the Asian session. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will continue to play a key role in influencing the sterling. Later during the early North American session, the release of New Home Sales data from the US will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent slide is likely to find decent support near the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2676 recent pullback, around the 1.2985 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support now seems to accelerate the fall towards the 1.2900 round-figure mark before the pair eventually drops to test 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2865 area. Some follow-through selling will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the pair vulnerable to aim back towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 1.2710-1.2705 zone.

On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3075-80 region, now becomes immediate strong resistance. A convincing breakthrough should push the pair back above the 1.3100 mark, back towards the recent daily closing highs resistance near the 1.3140 region. This is followed by the 61.8% Fibo. barrier, around the 1.3175 region, which if cleared decisively might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then surpass the 1.3200 mark and retest the 1.3235 horizontal resistance. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3300 mark en-route the next major hurdle near the 1.3320 region.