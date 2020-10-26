GBP/USD Outlook: Brexit uncertainties to cap gains amid fresh coronavirus jitters

- Brexit uncertainties undermined the sterling and continued exerting some pressure on GBP/USD.
- Deteriorating risk sentiment benefitted the safe-haven USD and contributed to the selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some intraday volatility on Friday and finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3020 region. The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar assisted the pair to gain some traction during the European session, albeit persistent Brexit related uncertainties kept a lid on any further gains, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels. As investors awaited developments surrounding the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures, the optimism over the first approved treatment for COVID-19 boosted investors' confidence and undermined the greenback's safe-haven status. Adding to this, expectations of a strong Democratic victory in the US elections exerted some additional downward pressure on the buck and provided a minor lift to the GBP/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the UK and EU resumed Brexit negotiations and were reported to have made some progress on competition guarantees, including state aid rules. However, fishing remains a key sticking point. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted on taking back control over its waters, while the EU wants access to the fishing waters. It is worth recalling the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier had warned on Wednesday that there will be no trade deal without a fair solution for fisheries. The fact that the UK is struggling to agree on a deal with the EU turned out to be a key factor that weighed on the GBP/USD pair. The British pound was further weighed down by the imposition of fresh coronavirus-induced lockdowns the UK.
Moreover, investors remain concerned that the second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and the US could prove detrimental for the already fragile global economic recovery. Adding to this, fading hopes for a pre-election US fiscal stimulus further dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and drove some haven flows towards the USD on the first day of a new trading week. The pair was seen trading just above the key 1.3000 psychological mark during the Asian session. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will continue to play a key role in influencing the sterling. Later during the early North American session, the release of New Home Sales data from the US will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent slide is likely to find decent support near the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2676 recent pullback, around the 1.2985 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support now seems to accelerate the fall towards the 1.2900 round-figure mark before the pair eventually drops to test 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2865 area. Some follow-through selling will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the pair vulnerable to aim back towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 1.2710-1.2705 zone.
On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3075-80 region, now becomes immediate strong resistance. A convincing breakthrough should push the pair back above the 1.3100 mark, back towards the recent daily closing highs resistance near the 1.3140 region. This is followed by the 61.8% Fibo. barrier, around the 1.3175 region, which if cleared decisively might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then surpass the 1.3200 mark and retest the 1.3235 horizontal resistance. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3300 mark en-route the next major hurdle near the 1.3320 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1850 amid growing covid concerns
EUR/USD has dropped under 1.1850 as European coronavirus cases hit records. France exceeded 50K daily cases and Spain announced a state of emergency. US fiscal stimulus talks remain stuck ahead of the elections.
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3000 amid downbeat market mood
GBP/USD has been extending its losing streak amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the UK and elsewhere. Investors are shrugging off reports of progress in Brexit talks.
XAU/USD off lows, still in the red below $1900 mark
Gold edged lower on the first day of a new trading week and dropped to over one-week lows during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
Forex Today: Covid concerns and fading stimulus hopes boost dollar, weigh on gold, politics eyed
A risk-off mood has taken over markets as coronavirus cases surge in Europe and the US. Fiscal stimulus talks seem on the brink of collapse in Washington and also weighs on the mood. Next week's American elections Brexit talks are eyed.
WTI hits three-week lows below $39
WTI hits three-week low, extending the previous week's 3% decline. The daily chart indicators scope for further losses. The daily chart relative strength index now shows an ascending triangle breakdown, a bearish pattern.