GBP/USD Outlook: Brexit trade deal hopes favour bulls, sustained move beyond 1.3200 awaited

A combination of diverging forces led to a range-bound price action for GBP/USD on Monday.

Resurgent USD demand was offset by encouraging Brexit headlines and extended some support.

Bulls still need to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3200 mark before placing fresh bets.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on last week's strong positive move and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the first day of a new trading week. The pair edged higher during the early part of the trading action on Monday and was being supported by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. The Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in a nail-biting US presidential election eliminated some of the uncertainties. Meanwhile, the possibility of a split Congress fueled speculations that the Fed will be forced to ease further to support the COVID-hit economy, which kept the USD bulls on the defensive.

However, concerns about key sticking points in the Brexit talks – the so-called level-playing field, fisheries and state-aid rules – kept a lid on any further gains for the pair. Apart from this, a strong intraday USD short-covering move further contributed towards capping the upside for the major. A promising development over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease triggered a massive rally in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, helped revive the USD demand. The pair, however, defied broad-based USD strength, instead took cues from encouraging Brexit headlines.

Britain and the European Union resumed crucial negotiations in London on Monday or a post-Brexit free trade deal. Reports indicated that the UK was open to a sensible compromise on fishing and that there was goodwill on both sides to progress. Adding to this, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said they are redoubling their efforts to reach an agreement on the future EU-UK partnership. Nevertheless, the pair ended nearly unchanged for the day and remained below the 1.3200 round-figure mark through the Asian session on Tuesday.

As investors await further Brexit updates, Tuesday's release of the UK monthly employment details will be looked upon for some impetus. On the other hand, the broader market risk sentiment, along with the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and further assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and bulls might still wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3200 mark before placing fresh bets. Above the mentioned levels, the pair seems more likely to aim to test the 1.3275 horizontal resistance before eventually darting towards the 1.3300 mark. The momentum could further get extended and push the pair back towards early September daily closing highs resistance, around the 1.3380-85 region, ahead of the 1.3400 level.

On the flip side, the 1.3100 round-figure mark now seems to have emerged as strong support. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent slide below the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2676 downfall, around the 1.3080 region, will negate the bullish outlook. The subsequent technical selling might turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards the key 1.3000 psychological mark en-route the 1.2980 region, or 38.2% Fibo. level.