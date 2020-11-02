GBP/USD gained some traction on Friday, though lacked any strong follow-through.

The imposition of fresh lockdown measures in the UK took its toll on the British pound.

The latest Brexit optimism, US political uncertainty might help limit any deeper losses.

The GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction on Friday and moved away from two-week lows touched in the previous session. In the absence of any negative Brexit headlines, a mildly softer tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as a key factor driving the pair higher. The greenback was pressured by the uncertainty about the actual outcome of the US presidential election. However, concerns about the potential economic fallout from the ever-increasing coronavirus cases helped limit the USD downfall and capped the upside for the major.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its uptick and remained capped below the key 1.3000 psychological mark. The pair finally settled around 35-40 pips off daily swing highs and opened with a modest bearish gap on the first day of a new trading week on the back of the second national lockdown in the UK. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a lockdown across England until December 2 to curb the second wave of COVID-19 infections. A senior cabinet member said on Sunday the lockdown could be extended, which, in turn, took its toll on the British pound.

Concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus-induced overshadowed the latest optimism over a soft Brexit. It is worth reporting that EU and British Brexit negotiators will continue talks in Brussels on Monday and until around mid-week. The continuation of intensive talks is now seen as a sign that both sides are still pushing to avoid a damaging breakdown in trade and seal a new partnership agreement before the end of UK's transition period at the end of this year.

Nevertheless, the pair was last seen hovering near the 1.2900 mark during the Asian session on Monday and remains at the mercy of developments surrounding the coronavirus saga. In the meantime, the release of the final UK Manufacturing PMI and any Brexit-related updates will influence the British pound. Later during the early North American session, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI will also be looked upon for some trading impetus. The key focus, however, will be on Tuesday's US presidential election, warranting some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, some follow-through selling below the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2676 downfall will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 1.2800 mark before eventually dropping to the next major support near the 1.2735-30 region. This is closely followed by the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 1.2710 region, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the near-term depreciating move.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempted might now confront a stiff resistance near the 1.2980-90 region (38.2% Fibo. level). That said, a sustained move beyond the 1.3000 mark might prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair further towards 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3075-80 region. This is closely followed by the 1.3100 mark, above which the pair seems all set to aim back to retest recent daily closing highs resistance near mid-1.3100s.