GBP/USD
Cable maintains negative tone and attacks 1.20 support in early Thursday following short-lived recovery attempts.
Pound came under fresh pressure after higher than expected July inflation (10.1% vs 9.8% f/c; the highest since 1982) that suggests the BOE is likely to opt for another 0.5% rate hike to fight soaring prices. Continued strong policy tightening would negatively impact Britain’s economic growth that would prompt further selling of pound.
Daily technical studies show rising negative momentum and moving averages in bearish setup, with near-term action being pressured and capped by the base of falling and thickening daily Ichimoku cloud, although headwinds from key 1.20 support zone (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1760/1.2293/daily Kijun-sen at 1.2026 and psychological 1.20 support) persist and may keep the action in extended consolidation before bears resume.
Upticks should be capped by the cloud base (1.2097) to keep bears intact and offer better selling opportunities, while only sustained break above daily Tenkan-sen (1.2135) would put bears on hold.
Eventual clear break of 1.20 pivot would signal bearish continuation on completion of failure swing pattern on daily chart and expose targets at 1.1963 (Fibo 61.8%) and 1.1916/1.1890 (July 22/21 spike lows).
Res: 1.2059; 1.2097; 1.2135; 1.2167.
Sup: 1.2000; 1.1963; 1.1916; 1.1890.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2234
- R2 1.2189
- R1 1.2119
- PP 1.2074
-
- S1 1.2004
- S2 1.1958
- S3 1.1888
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover, holds above 1.0100
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after having declined toward 1.0100 in the American session on Thursday but failed to gather momentum. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 107.00 after hawkish Fed commentary provided a boost to the dollar.
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2000
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and declined toward 1.2000 during the American trading hours on Thursday. With San Francisco Fed President Daly's hawkish comments helping the dollar outperform its rivals, the pair looks to close the second straight day in the red.
Gold falls below $1,760 as dollar rally continues
After rising above $1,770 amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the early American session, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,760. The unabated dollar strength on Thursday seems to be causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!