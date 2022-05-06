GBP/USD
Early Friday’s action is consolidating within a narrow range after Thursday’s post-BoE 2.1% fall, but sterling remains biased lower.
Fresh bearish acceleration was sparked by BoE rate hike in line with expectations but darkened outlook, as the central bank expects inflation in the UK to peak above 10% and the economy is likely heading into recession, stressing it must be very careful with further rate hikes.
The results of UK local elections showed that PM Johnson’s Conservative suffered heavy losses, particularly in London that would further hurt the sentiment and send pound lower.
Cable hit new lowest since June 2020 in European session on Friday, in extension of previous day’s drop, which generated bearish signal on close below pivotal Fibo support at 1.2494 (61.8% of 1.1409/1.4249), which is going to be reinforced on likely weekly close below this level.
Thursday’s large bearish candle weighs on near-term action, along with strengthening negative momentum on daily chart that sets scope for push through initial support at 1.2251 (29 Jun 2020 trough) towards key levels at 1.2080/1.2000 (Fibo 76.4% / psychological).
Limited upticks are expected to provide better selling opportunities.
Res: 1.2380; 1.2411; 1.2494; 1.2516.
Sup: 1.2275; 1.2251; 1.2164; 1.2080.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2868
- R2 1.2752
- R1 1.2556
- PP 1.2441
-
- S1 1.2245
- S2 1.2129
- S3 1.1934
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily tops, holds above 1.0550 after NFP
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested 1.0600 earlier in the day but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0550. The data from the US confirmed that labor market conditions remain extremely tight in April with NFP rising more than 400K despite a decline in the participation rate.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2350 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined below 1.2350. Although the greenback weakened with the initial reaction to the US April jobs report, it managed to erase its losses amid the souring market mood.
Gold falls below $1,880 as US yields surge higher
Gold has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,880 after having advanced to $1,890 with the initial reaction to the US jobs data. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is sitting at its highest level since November 2018 above 3.1%, weighing on the yellow metal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
SPY ready to rally after rollercoaster ride?
Just when we thought it was safe to reenter positions, we get smashed back. Always the way in trading and markets. Just when you think you have it sussed, the market knocks you and your confidence back.