GBP/USD Outlook: 1.4235 (YTD tops) holds the key for bulls, US stimulus/inflation data eyed

A combination of factors triggered a strong intraday rally around GBP/USD on Thursday.

The upbeat UK economic outlook, BoE Vlieghe’s hawkish comments boosted the sterling.

Surging US bond yields extended some support to the USD and capped gains for the pair.

Friday’s focus will remain on the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge – the core PCE price index.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Thursday and rallied over 125 pips from sub-1.4100 levels, or one-and-half-week lows. The sharp intraday positive move followed hawkish remarks from the Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe, saying that the central bank was likely to raise rates well into next year. Vlieghe also noted that an increase could come earlier if there is a smooth transition from furlough and the economy rebounds more quickly than expected.

The comes on the back of the optimistic outlook for the UK economy – bolstered by the impressive pace of vaccinations and the gradual easing of lockdown measures. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said there is nothing in the data currently to delay the plan to end restrictions fully on June 21. This was seen as another factor that continued acting as a tailwind for the British pound and provided an additional boost, pushing the pair back above the 1.4200 mark.

On the other hand, a sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields helped to put a tentative floor under the US dollar and kept a lid on any further gains for the major. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond jumped back above the 1.60% threshold amid concerns about the coming supply of government debt. This further fueled worries about rising inflationary pressures, which might force the Fed to act faster and tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later.

On the economic data front, the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level since mid-March 2020. A separate report confirmed that the US economy expanded by 6.4% annualized pace during the first quarter of 2021. Adding to this, the Durable Goods Orders indicated an acceleration in business spending on equipment. The market reaction to the data, however, turned out to be muted as the focus remains on Friday's release of the PCE price index.

Meanwhile, the pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong positive move, instead met with some supply during the Asian session on Friday. The pullback lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The data, along with the US bond yields, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the 1.4200 mark and retreated from the top end of a two-week-old trading range. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bullish traders and makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. Any subsequent move up is likely to confront resistance near the 1.4230-35 region, or YTD tops, above which the pair could aim to reclaim the 1.4300 mark.

The latter coincides with a resistance marked by a short-term ascending trend-channel extending from April monthly swing lows. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move to test April 2018 swing highs, around the 1.4375 region.

On the flip side, the 1.4150 horizontal level now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent fall might continue to attract some dip-buying and remain limited near the 1.4100-1.4090 area. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards mid-1.4000s en-route the key 1.4000 psychological mark, or the ascending trend-channel support.