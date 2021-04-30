GBP/USD Outlook: 1.4000 might continue to cap ahead of Scottish elections next week

A combination of factors failed to assist GBP/USD to capitalize on the overnight positive move.

A goodish pickup in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD and capped gains.

UK political noise, the risk posed by Scottish elections might hold bulls from placing fresh bets.

The GBP/USD pair edged higher on Thursday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and retreated around 40 pips from over one-week tops. The British pound was underpinned by the optimism over a strong recovery in the UK, bolstered by the easing of the COVID-19 restriction. That said, controversy over funding arrangement for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official apartment held bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, along with a modest US dollar rebound from over two-week lows, further collaborated towards capping the upside for the major.

As investors looked past the Fed's dovish message, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields provided a modest lift to the greenback. However, the US central bank's repeated reassurance that it will keep interest rates low for a longer period acted as a headwind for the USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that substantial progress is needed before talking about scaling back the massive bond purchases. This was evident from a rather muted market reaction to Thursday's release of a better-than-expected Advance US GDP report for the first quarter.

In fact, growth in the world's largest economy accelerated by 6.4% annualized pace during the January-March period as against 6.1% expected and 4.3% rise recorded in the previous quarter. Markets have been pricing in the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. Moreover, the Fed remains firm to maintain the current accommodative monetary policy stance deeper into the recovery. This, in turn, largely offset the robust data and did little to impress the USD bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the major.

Nevertheless, the pair ended the day with modest gains and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading range through the Asian session on Friday. Investors now seem to have turned caution amid the risk posed by the Scottish elections next week. Polls are pointing to pro-independence parties achieving a supermajority in Scotland's parliament, which might intensify pressure for an independence referendum and could weigh on the sterling. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the uncertainty should keep investors on the sidelines and lead to subdued price action around the major, at least for the time being.

In the meantime, traders might take cues from Friday's US economic docket, featuring the release of March Personal Income/Spending data, Core PCE Price Index and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for April. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to capitalize on the recent positive move warrants some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the key 1.4000 psychological mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. The pair might then aim to test an intermediate hurdle near the 1.4080 region before eventually darting to the 1.4100 mark en-route 2021 daily closing highs resistance near the 1.4135-40 region.

On the flip side, any subsequent pullback is likely to find decent support near the 1.3900 mark. This is followed by support near the 1.3860 region, which if broken might drag the pair back towards the 1.3825-30 support zone. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3800 mark will negate any near-term positive bias and set the stage for the resumption of the recent corrective slide from near three-year tops touched in February.